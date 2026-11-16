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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba witnessing the distribution of examination materials in Nyali, Mombasa on November 16, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Kwale County Director of Education has dismissed claims of examination irregularities at Vigurungani Senior Mixed and Day Boarding School following an alleged attack on a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination supervisor, insisting that the incident has not been linked to the ongoing national examinations.

In a report dated November 15, 2026, and addressed to the Coast Regional Director of Education, County Director of Education Ahmed Abdi said there was no evidence of examination malpractice at the centre, contradicting allegations made by supervisor Julius Nduria in media interviews.

Abdi said the school, which is registered as KCSE examination centre number 02109104, had conducted its examination sessions normally, with no irregularities reported since the examinations began.

The clarification follows media reports in which Nduria, who was overseeing the 2026 KCSE examinations at the institution, alleged that he was abducted and assaulted after resisting attempts to facilitate examination malpractice.

Nduria claimed that he had rejected a Sh50,000 bribe and confiscated unauthorised examination papers before being attacked by individuals he associated with the alleged irregularities.

However, Abdi said the county education office had received information about the assault from the Chief Sub-County Officer (CSO) in Kinango on Wednesday night at approximately 11pm.

According to the report, Nduria was attacked at Banga, approximately five kilometres from Vigurungani School.

The attackers reportedly waylaid him, dragged him into a thicket off the road, assaulted him and left him unconscious. Money was also allegedly withdrawn from his mobile phone.

The director said the circumstances surrounding the attack remained unclear, adding that investigators had yet to establish whether the assailants were highway robbers or individuals known to the victim.

"It is not yet established whether the attackers were ordinary highway robbers or persons known to the victim. We cannot confirm any linkage to examination processes, students, or teachers," Abdi stated.

He further maintained that the allegations of examination irregularities made by Nduria had not been verified and should not be treated as established facts.

"The claims aired by Mr. Nduria regarding examination anomalies at the centre are unverified and are hereby refuted. No irregularities have been reported at the centre," the report stated.

Abdi also clarified that the alleged assault occurred along a public road, outside the school compound, dismissing any suggestion that the incident had taken place within the examination centre.

Following the incident, the county education office immediately contacted the Sub-County Teachers Service Commission office in Kinango and arranged for another supervisor, identified as Nzili, to take over examination duties.

The move was intended to ensure that candidates continued sitting their papers without disruption and that the integrity of the examination process was maintained.

The director said his office had also maintained close coordination with the Sub-County Director of Education, the TSC, Quality Assurance and Standards Officers (QASO) and the police.

A multi-agency meeting was scheduled for November 16 to deliberate on the incident and determine the next course of action.

Abdi further indicated that an identification parade could be organised after the examinations, if necessary, to establish the validity of Nduria's claims and assist in identifying the attackers.

The county education office said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide a comprehensive report once investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were completed.

The latest clarification comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba also dismissed claims linking the assault to the ongoing KCSE examinations.

Speaking during an inspection of examination activities in Mombasa on November 16, Ogamba said the incident appeared to have been triggered by personal issues, insisting that investigations would establish what actually happened.

The conflicting accounts have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack, the safety of examination officials and the need to establish whether any examination-related misconduct occurred.

Meanwhile, the Kwale education office has assured the regional administration that examinations at Vigurungani Senior Mixed and Day Boarding School are proceeding normally, with security and supervision arrangements in place.