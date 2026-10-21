Exams begin next week as scammers demand Sh60,000 for fake KCSE papers

Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba during the launch of 2026 National Examination and Assessment season. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Learners in Grade 6 and Grade 9 will next week begin their final national assessments, with the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) scheduled to run from October 26 to 30.

The assessments will be followed by the second-last Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination under the 8-4-4 system, with written papers starting on November 2 and running through November 20.