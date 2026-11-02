KCSE candidates relocated in Moyale after stray bullets hit school

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba. [File,Standard]

Two Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination centres in Moyale have been relocated after stray bullets hit a school amid cross-border clashes between Ethiopian communities.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the decision followed clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border, which raised security concerns in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, Ogamba said the government had moved the two centres to address the security threat and protect the examination process.

The relocation comes as fighting between Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali regional administrations continues to drive civilians across the border into Kenya.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on October 28 that local authorities estimated up to 50,000 people had crossed into Kenya seeking safety.

The figure remained subject to registration and verification.

Women and children make up a large proportion of those fleeing the violence. Some have sought shelter with relatives and host communities while others are staying in temporary facilities, including schools and churches.

UNHCR identified food as the most urgent need among the displaced, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and healthcare.

The agency deployed an emergency team to Moyale to support the response with the Kenyan government and humanitarian organisations.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has also warned the influx was putting pressure on resources in Moyale, including food, clean water, shelter and healthcare.

Meanwhile, the 2026 KCSE examination began its compulsory, large-candidature papers on Monday after two weeks of examinations in elective subjects with smaller candidature, including foreign languages, music and technical subjects.

This year's examination involves 1,048,355 candidates sitting their papers in 10,693 centres across the country.

The ministry has also made special arrangements for seven hospitalised candidates and five others in correctional facilities to undertake their examinations.

Ogamba said the government was prepared to take measures to address any emerging challenges during the examination period.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) concluded on October 28, while the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) ended on October 30.

The national examinations and assessments began on October 19.

Ogamba commended candidates, contracted examination personnel and members of the public for supporting the administration of the examinations.