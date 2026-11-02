Journalists barred from covering KCSE exam papers distribution in Kitale

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Narok South Deputy County Commissioner Michael and Sub-County Education Director, Ole Sentero during distribution of KCSE exam papers at the Narok South offices, on November 2, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

Journalists were barred from covering the distribution of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, on Monday.

A representative from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) told journalists that they were not allowed to cover the event.

The official, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, cited KNEC regulations that prohibit journalists from witnessing the opening of examination containers or the distribution of exam papers.

This restriction meant that the media couldn’t document an important phase in the administration of the national exams.

According to the exam timetable, students were set to tackle English and Chemistry papers in the afternoon.

Data from the Ministry of Education indicates that 28,353 candidates, including 14,757 girls and 13,596 boys are expected to sit the 2026 KCSE examinations across 253 centres in Trans Nzoia County.

The ministry reports that 27,398 candidates are from public schools, while 955 are from private examination centres.

Last week, County Director of Education Pamela Akello encouraged examination centre managers to adhere to examination regulations to ensure the credibility of the exercise.

Dr Akello hoped that the weather would remain favorable throughout the examination period, cautioning that heavy rains could hinder movement, especially in areas with difficult roads.

“We haven’t seen any rain so far, and the weather looks promising. The roads are in good shape right now, and center managers are pleased with the current situation,” she said.

She also urged centre managers to double-check examination materials and confirm the number of registered candidates before administering the papers.

Akello said that the council has taken the time to inspect the examination centres and has sent out representatives to provide technical support and make sure everything aligns with the guidelines.

“We’ve done a thorough inspection of the centres and are committed to ensuring that the examinations run without a hitch. Centre managers need to double-check their examination packages and candidate numbers while adhering closely to all examination regulations,” she said.

There were no specifics shared regarding any limitations on media coverage.