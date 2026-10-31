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KICD's rising star in governance and curriculum reforms

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 31, 2026
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The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) CEO Prof. Charles Ong'ondo receive a trophy of Best Institutional Staff Choir at the 98th Kenya Music Festival finalist Concert from DP Kithure Kindiki on August 10, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is increasingly distinguishing itself as one of Kenya’s leading public institutions.

In the recent past, the institution has bagged national and continental accolades demonstrating its strides in governance, institutional leadership, accountability, digital innovation and curriculum transformation.

On October 30, KICD emerged the winner of the Champion of the Best Governance Award in the Education and Education Services Sector Players category during the 15th Champions of Governance (COG) Awards Gala Dinner organised by the Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) Kenya.

The ceremony celebrated institutions and individuals demonstrating excellence in governance, leadership and accountability.

KICD Council Chairperson Prof. Simon Gicharu also emerged First Runner-Up in the Chairmanship of the Year Award 2026, further affirming the Institute’s growing reputation in institutional leadership.

In June 2026, President William Ruto recognised KICD as the best-performing state corporation in the 2024/2025 financial year, after attaining a performance index of 4.746. This represented an improvement from its productivity index of 4.498 recorded in the 2023/2024 financial year.

The Institute has also maintained a 'Very Excellent' rating in performance contracting for three consecutive financial years, demonstrating consistency in service delivery, institutional accountability and the execution of its mandate.

Its achievements have equally attracted continental attention. At the 2026 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) held in Accra, Ghana, KICD received recognition as Africa’s Best Public Institution of the Year, alongside recognition for its contribution to curriculum development and educational innovation.

The continental recognition builds on an earlier achievement at the sixth APSCA held in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2025, where the Institute received an award for the use of inclusive technology in education.

The award acknowledged its efforts to harness technology to broaden access to educational content and support teaching and learning among different categories of learners.

Speaking following the latest governance recognition, Prof. Gicharu said the award came with enormous responsibility, considering the critical role KICD plays in shaping Kenya’s education system.

“The award is a reflection of the responsibility bestowed upon me as the Chairperson to the most critical government agency in the education sector, mandated to develop, review, vet, and approve curricula and curriculum support materials for all levels of education below the university. If KICD gets it wrong, the whole country is messed up,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to working closely with management and staff to ensure the Institute continues producing quality curriculum support materials that promote effective teaching and learning under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework.

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ong’ondo attributed the institution’s growing success to collective effort, recognising the contribution of the Council, management, employees and institutional partners.

“This year has been one of the acknowledgements and appreciation of what the KICD contributes to our beloved country, Kenya,” he said.

He urged staff to sustain the momentum, noting that the successive awards were an affirmation of their commitment, professionalism and dedication to the Institute’s mandate.

KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong'ondo celebrate with the institutions choir following a sterling performance during the Kenya Music festival on August 10, 2026. [Mike Kihaki, Standard] 

Its responsibilities cover early years, primary and secondary education, special needs education, adult and non-formal learning, teacher education, as well as technical and vocational education and training.

The Institute has been at the centre of Kenya’s transition to CBE, supporting the rollout of Junior School through Grade 9 and the transition of the first CBE cohort to Senior School, beginning with Grade 10 in January 2026.

Among its significant milestones is the development and approval of Grade 12 curriculum designs, an important step towards completing the initial Senior School curriculum cycle. The Institute is also coordinating the distribution of Grade 11 textbooks to public senior schools ahead of the January 2027 rollout.

These interventions are critical in ensuring that teachers and learners have access to approved, relevant and curriculum-aligned resources as the country progressively implements the new education framework.

KICD has embraced digital transformation to expand access to educational content. Through the Kenya Education Cloud, the Institute provides digital learning resources to teachers, learners and other education stakeholders.

It has also expanded educational broadcasting through its EDU TV Channel and interactive radio lessons, creating alternative learning opportunities, particularly for communities where access to reliable internet connectivity and digital devices remains limited.

The platforms complement conventional classroom instruction and support CBE's emphasis on practical learning, independent exploration, creativity and the development of individual abilities.

The Institute has also continued adapting curriculum support materials, including digital content for learners with disabilities and other special educational needs, to promote inclusive and equitable learning.

On October 8, 2025, the Public Service Commission approved KICD’s Human Resource Management and Governance Instruments, 2025, providing a framework for improved human resource management and staff administration.

In financial governance, the Institute received an unmodified audit opinion from the Office of the Auditor-General for the 2023/2024 financial year, reflecting positively on its financial reporting and accountability.

In August, the KICD Staff Choir was named Best Institutional Staff Choir at the 98th Kenya Music Festival State Concert.

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KICD KICD CEO Prof. Ong'ondo KICD Feted New Curriculum System
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