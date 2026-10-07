KICD warns schools over unauthorised textbooks

Schools risk legal action for using textbooks and other learning materials not approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), with the curriculum agency warning that such materials could expose learners to inaccurate and poor-quality content.
The warning came as publishers raised a separate but related alarm over textbook piracy, accusing some head teachers of photocopying and reproducing books supplied to schools.
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