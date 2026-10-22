'Comrades pawa': UoN students take to streets in solidarity with striking lecturers

University of Nairobi students association (UNSA) members speak at a press briefing on the university lecturers strike. [Wilberforce Okwiri,STANDARD]

University of Nairobi students on Wednesday took to the streets in solidarity with striking lecturers, fulfilling their threat to stage demonstrations if the Government failed to resolve the pay dispute within 72 hours.

The students marched along Uhuru Highway, demanding the payment of lecturers and an end to the strike, which has paralysed learning in public universities for nearly three weeks now.