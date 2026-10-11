Leaders rally for better learning environment

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Woman Rep. Esther Passaris and Zoomlion Kenya Head of Operations in Nairobi, Kenneth Kumi join Wangu Comprehensive school students during launch of Zoomlion Kenya Waste Services on October 10, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Leaders have called for urgent investment in safer, cleaner and better-equipped schools, warning that quality education depends not only on classroom instruction but also on adequate sanitation, environmental conservation and infrastructure that supports effective learning.

She said the institution urgently needed additional classrooms, improved sanitation, a borehole, secure perimeter walls and two school buses to enhance learners’ safety, welfare and access to education.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris said improving the learning environment required concerted efforts to address overcrowding, inadequate sanitation and insufficient school infrastructure, alongside teaching learners the importance of environmental responsibility.

“Every child deserves a safe, healthy learning environment. Environmental conservation requires more than awareness; it requires practical action within our communities” Passaris said.

The call was made at Wangu Comprehensive Primary and Junior School in Dandora, Nairobi, during the launch of Zoomlion Kenya Waste Services Limited’s Eco-Friendly Waste Management Farm, an initiative seeking to turn organic waste into agricultural resources while promoting environmental education among learners.

This highlights the challenges facing Wangu School, which serves approximately 5,600 learners despite having facilities designed for 1,750.

She urged for sustained investment in essential facilities and stronger environmental awareness programmes to ensure learners have healthier spaces in which to study.

“The scale of enrolment against available facilities highlights the pressure facing schools in densely populated urban settlements, where growing demand for education can strain sanitation facilities, classrooms and other essential services,” she added.

Passaris said environmental conservation must go beyond public awareness campaigns and translate into practical action within communities and learning institutions.

“By introducing composting and sustainable food production in schools, we are helping nurture a generation that understands the value of responsible waste management and environmental stewardship,” she said.

She noted that nitiatives such as Zoomlion Kenya’s Eco-Friendly Waste Management Farm demonstrate how organic waste can be turned into a valuable resource while teaching our children the importance of protecting the environment.

The launch also featured the planting of 150 trees as part of Mazingira Day 2026 commemorations, bringing together four schools for activities aimed at promoting environmental stewardship among learners.

The programme included school tours, environmental awareness sessions and corporate social responsibility activities focusing on responsible waste disposal, recycling, tree planting and the protection of the environment.

Zoomlion Kenya Head of Operations in Nairobi, Kenneth Kumi, said the company was working closely with city authorities to support an end-to-end waste management system aimed at improving sanitation, environmental conditions and public health.

“At Zoomlion Kenya, we believe waste should not simply be viewed as something to dispose of, but also as a resource that can create value for communities,” Kumi said.

“Through this Eco-Friendly Waste Management Farm, we want to demonstrate the potential of organic waste recovery, composting and sustainable agriculture.”

The facility is designed to demonstrate how organic waste collected from urban areas can be converted into nutrient-rich compost, reducing pressure on disposal sites while supporting sustainable food production.

Kumi said the company's approach was intended to complement its waste evacuation and market-cleaning operations with practical solutions that encourage community participation.

Beyond waste recovery, the farm is expected to serve as a practical learning and training centre for schoolchildren, young people and women-led enterprises.

Participants will gain exposure to composting, sustainable agriculture and green skills that could support entrepreneurship and climate resilience.

According to Dr Dagadu, the company's intervention seeks to transform Nairobi's waste management system through emergency clean-up operations, infrastructure development and long-term sustainability measures.

Wachira Kagunya said schools have an important role to play in shaping how children understand and care for their environment.

“This initiative provides an opportunity for our learners to move beyond classroom lessons and gain practical experience in waste segregation, composting, tree planting and sustainable food production. We hope these lessons will influence not only our pupils but also their families and the wider community.”

He noted that before the intervention, the city had approximately 109 illegal dumpsites, posing environmental and public health risks.

The initiative comes amid growing concern about the impact of poor waste disposal on urban communities, where uncollected refuse and inadequate sanitation can undermine public health and the quality of school environments.

For learners, environmental education offers an opportunity to connect classroom knowledge with everyday practices, including separating waste, recycling materials, planting trees and protecting shared spaces.