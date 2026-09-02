Ruto appoints Sossion, Lentoijoni to TSC for six-year term

President William Ruto has appointed former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director of Staffing Antonina Lentoijoni as commissioners.
The appointment places both commissioners at the centre of efforts to improve teacher welfare and strengthen the country’s education system over the next six years.
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