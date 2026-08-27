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Uncertain funding model fuels confusion and anxiety in first year of university reporting

By John Maina | Aug. 27, 2026
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First-year students seek admission at Kisii University on June 20, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Incoming first-year students at public universities are experiencing heightened confusion and anxiety about tuition payments due to information gaps and ongoing legal disputes related to the government's proposed Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding (VSLF) model.

The proposed model, announced by President William Ruto, promises up to 100 per cent financial support through a combination of government scholarships, Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) products, and household contributions.

These will be determined by a scientific Means Testing Instrument (MTI). However, on-the-ground interviews with reporting freshers reveal a stark contrast between policy declarations and the reality of student orientation.

At public institutions, incoming students expressed frustration over the lack of clear, direct communication from university administration regarding how the transition to the new framework will directly affect their admission and fee status.

Aladea Stephine, an incoming Bachelor of Information Technology student at the University of Nairobi, noted that while he had applied through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal, he remains completely reliant on media reports for information.

"I've heard about it, but just from the news when the President was announcing. The bit I know is just about getting 100 per cent funding if you qualify. But as for orientation or communication on how the transition works, there is nothing."

He added that while his application for HELB and government scholarships is in, his status remains unverified on the portal, leaving his financial footing for the semester uncertain.

The situation is further complicated by recent legal challenges. The High Court previously declared the model unconstitutional, citing a lack of public participation and discriminatory banding criteria, before the Court of Appeal issued a stay order allowing the government to temporarily proceed pending a full hearing.

This back-and-forth in the courts has left students unsure of which regime applies to them.

Samuel Henry Ouma, a first-year Mass Communication student, highlighted how the judicial deadlock has forced some applicants back to old mechanisms.

"So far, we haven't had communication about the university funding model that was announced," Ouma explained.

"We are told that since the announcement, the court process has been ongoing. We expect to transition to the new model eventually, but so far there is no official communication on when it starts. I ended up applying under the old system and am still waiting for a response."

With tuition deadlines approaching and verification processes lagging on the portal, many reporting freshers are calling on the Ministry of Education and university management to provide immediate, clear guidelines to ensure no student is turned away due to administrative delays.

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Related Topics

University Funding Model Scholarship and Loan Funding HELB Student Funding First-Year University Students
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