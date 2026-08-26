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MPs pass Bill seeking funding for learners in informal schools

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 26, 2026
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Members of the National Assembly have passed the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on August 26, 2026. [PBC]

Members of the National Assembly have passed the Basic Education (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in a move that could pave the way for formal recognition and increased government support for thousands of learners attending Alternative Provision for Basic Education and Training (APBET) institutions.

The Bill, sponsored by Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch, seeks to bring APBET schools into Kenya’s basic education framework and address longstanding gaps affecting children who rely on non-formal schools, particularly in informal settlements and marginalised communities.

The passage of the Bill comes against the backdrop of a growing demand for education in densely populated informal settlements, where public schools are often insufficient to accommodate the number of children seeking basic education.

Moving the Bill during its Second Reading, Oluoch said the proposed reforms were intended to strengthen the implementation of constitutional guarantees on equality, human dignity and the right to education.

He pointed to Articles 10, 27, 43 and 53 of the Constitution, which  provide a foundation for protecting the rights and welfare of children and ensuring access to basic services.

The legislation seeks to formally include APBET institutions in the definition of basic education institutions, potentially opening the door to public funding for infrastructure, learning materials and other educational needs.

Kibra MP Peter Orero highlighted the scale of the challenge in informal settlements, saying APBET schools have become a major part of the education system in areas where public institutions are inadequate.

“There are about 300 of these schools, while public primary schools are only 11. Many students therefore end up in APBET schools,” Orero said.

He urged Parliament to support the reforms, arguing that recognising the institutions would allow resources to reach children who are already depending on them for education.

“This is an opportunity to ensure that children in informal settlements can access education and that resources trickle down to them through recognition of their schools,” he said.

Seme MP James Nyikal said the absence of formal recognition has created a funding gap that directly affects vulnerable learners.

“Education is a basic right in our Constitution, yet the current system does not adequately recognise APBET. In some areas, there are more children in these schools than in formal institutions, yet they are excluded from funding,” Nyikal said.

APBET institutions have historically provided education to children who may otherwise struggle to secure places in public schools. Many operate in low-income communities and serve families who depend on affordable education options close to their homes.

However, their position outside the mainstream basic education system has raised questions about access to government resources, infrastructure standards, learning materials, teacher support and regulatory oversight.

If enacted, the Bill would seek to address some of these challenges by integrating APBET institutions into national and county education structures.

It also proposes that county governments maintain databases of APBET schools, giving authorities a clearer picture of their number, location and the learners they serve.

The proposed legislation would further introduce flexibility in registration requirements, while providing a framework for greater oversight and support.

Ruraka MP Moses Kajwang described the reforms as long overdue, particularly for children living in disadvantaged communities.

“It is unfortunate that it has taken this long to recognise vulnerable children in informal settlements and rural areas who lack access to education,” Kajwang said.

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Related Topics

Education Funding APBET Schools Learners in Informal Schools Kenya's Basic Education
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