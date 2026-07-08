MUSIC FESTIVAL: Learners champion online safety, data privacy in music

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Learners continue using music, poetry, elocution and dance to tackle country's most pressing social issues, including online safety, data protection, responsible internet use, career guidance and animal welfare.

As the Kenya Music Festival, regional level continue across the country ahead of the national championships, schools are embracing Competency-Based Education (CBE) by combining creativity with practical life skills, ensuring performances not only entertain audiences but also educate communities.

Through this year's festival featured sponsored classes by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC), the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and Brooke East Africa, learners raised concenrs on digital citizenship, privacy rights, career planning and the need to protect Africa's donkeys.

One of the strongest messages emerging from the performances was the responsible use of the internet, particularly among children and young people by St. Joseph's Girls Kibwezi.

Learners warned that misuse of digital platforms has contributed to misinformation, cyberbullying and manipulation of students.

Through poems, solo verses, ngonjera and original compositions, they observed that recent cases of school unrest were fuelled by misleading information circulated through online platforms, urging their peers to verify information before sharing it.

The performances encouraged children to use the internet as a tool for learning, innovation and creativity while observing basic online safety rules.

Learners reminded fellow students never to disclose passwords, personal details or family information online and urged them to seek help from trusted adults whenever they encounter disturbing or confusing online content.

In Western region festival, Evojo primary school highlighted the dangers of chatting with strangers, explaining that not everyone encountered online has good intentions. Children were encouraged to be kind while interacting online and to report cases of cyberbullying, emphasizing that online harassment causes real emotional and psychological harm.

The presentations further called for a healthy balance between screen time, outdoor activities, family interactions and friendships, reminding children that technology should complement—not replace—real-life relationships.

Equally prominent were performances sponsored by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, where learners explored the importance of protecting personal information under the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Through creative presentations, learners emphasized that privacy is everyone's responsibility regardless of age. They educated audiences on the need to collect only information necessary for a specific purpose and to ensure personal data remains secure.

The performances also reminded organizations acting as data controllers and data processors that they must obtain parental or guardian consent before collecting or processing children's personal information.

Learners highlighted key rights guaranteed under the Data Protection Act, including the right to be informed whenever personal data is being collected, the right to request correction of inaccurate or misleading information, and the right to request deletion of personal data under specific circumstances.

The presentations also educated audiences on reporting data breaches and lodging complaints whenever privacy rights are violated.

Career development also featured prominently during the festival through performances sponsored by the Higher Education Loans Board.

Learners encouraged fellow students to begin planning careers early by seeking professional guidance, understanding available education pathways and making informed choices about higher education opportunities and financial support.

Another unique category sponsored by Brooke East Africa focused on preserving Africa's donkey population.

Through songs and dramatic presentations, learners reminded audiences that donkeys remain indispensable to millions of rural and peri-urban households by transporting water, farm produce and other goods that sustain livelihoods.

The performances condemned illegal donkey slaughter associated with the skin trade, overworking of animals, abuse and inadequate veterinary services.

Learners called upon governments, communities, civil society organizations and law enforcement agencies to work together to protect donkeys through stronger policy implementation, improved veterinary care and promotion of humane working conditions.

The Brooke East Africa's campaign message reveals that protecting donkeys is a shared responsibility necessary for safeguarding livelihoods across the continent.

The school competed in Form Three Solo Verse, Solo Original Kiswahili Composition, Kiswahili Set Verse, African Language Recital, Ngonjera and the Public Service Commission/Higher Education Loans Board sponsored class.

The team was prepared by trainers Robert Kioko Mizani and Chabuga Migeke, who said festivals are becoming important platforms for shaping responsible citizens.

"The Kenya Music Festival is no longer just about winning trophies. Every class gives learners an opportunity to discuss real-life challenges affecting society while nurturing confidence, communication and critical thinking," said Kioko.

Chabuga added that learners conduct extensive research before preparing their performances.

"Students are becoming ambassadors of positive social change. Through music and poetry they are educating fellow learners and even adults on issues such as online safety, data protection and responsible citizenship," he said.

Elsewhere, Little Lilies Academy from Kakamega wowed audiences with an energetic taarab performance that drew admiration from adjudicators and spectators alike, reinforcing the diversity of Kenyan cultural expression showcased during the festival.

Meanwhile, Chimoi Primary School captivated audiences with a vibrant Gusii folk song celebrating culture while reinforcing community values.

Education stakeholders attending the competitions said the growing number of sponsored classes demonstrates how the Kenya Music Festival has transformed into an important platform for civic education.

Unlike previous years when performances largely focused on traditional music and dance, current festival themes mirror national conversations around digital transformation, environmental conservation, financial literacy, responsible governance, health, animal welfare and child protection.

Teachers noted that integrating such themes into artistic performances enables learners to understand complex issues in age-appropriate ways while developing creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills envisioned under the Competency-Based Education curriculum. The festival main sponsor is Equity Bank.