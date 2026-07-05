Mbukoni School benefits from smart library to boost digital learning

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Women in Technology and Innovation Africa during the launch of the WITIA Smart Library at Mbukoni Comprehensive School in Machakos County. [Courtesy]

Women in Technology and Innovation Africa (WITIA) launched the WITIA Smart Library at Mbukoni Comprehensive School in Machakos County, in an effort to bridge Kenya's digital divide and expand equitable access to quality education for learners in underserved communities.

Speaking during the launch, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said that partnerships such as WITIA's complement the Government's commitment to improving learning outcomes through technology.

"The Government remains committed to ensuring that every Kenyan learner has access to quality education supported by modern technology. The WITIA Smart Library exemplifies the kind of collaboration that strengthens our education system by creating environments where learners can develop digital skills, critical thinking, and innovation. Together, we are preparing our young people for the opportunities and challenges of the twenty-first century," he said.

The Mbukoni Smart Library is the second digital learning hub established under WITIA's flagship Smart Libraries for a Smart Nation Initiative.

It builds on the success of the first WITIA Smart Library at Nkaimurunya Comprehensive School in Kajiado County, which has become a model for technology-enabled learning and digital inclusion.

The Mbukoni Smart Library incorporates enhanced design, improved learning spaces, and stronger accessibility features to ensure that every learner benefits from a safe, inclusive, and modern learning environment.

The facility provides learners and teachers with computers, high-speed internet connectivity, digital learning platforms, educational software, and a wide range of curriculum-aligned learning resources that support the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Mbukoni Smart Library incorporates universal accessibility features, including wheelchair accessible ramps and barrier-free access for learners, teachers, and visitors living with disabilities.

To strengthen the school's overall learning environment, WITIA donated more than 2,300 curriculum aligned books to enrich literacy and learning, renovated and modernised three classrooms into learner-friendly spaces, and constructed a modern ablution block for teachers, improving staff welfare and creating a more conducive teaching environment.

Together, these investments create a holistic educational ecosystem that promotes literacy, digital learning, creativity, collaboration, innovation, and academic excellence.

WITIA Founder and Chairperson Eunice Pohlmann, said these investments create a holistic educational ecosystem that promotes literacy, digital learning, creativity, collaboration, innovation, and academic excellence.

"Education is the greatest equaliser, but in today's world it must be accompanied by digital access. Through the Smart Library Initiative, we are ensuring that learners in every part of Kenya can access the same opportunities to learn, innovate, and compete globally. The launch of the Mbukoni Smart Library is another step towards building an inclusive digital future where no child is left behind," she said.

WITIA Program Manager Wesa Sitati, said the initiative is positioning learners to participate meaningfully in Kenya's digital transformation.

"Digital skills are becoming fundamental to education, employment, and innovation. By establishing Smart Libraries in underserved schools, we are creating environments where learners gain confidence in using technology, develop problem-solving skills, and prepare themselves for participation in the global knowledge economy," he said.

Dr Bella Namango, Member of the WITIA Advisory Board, described the Smart Library as an investment in Kenya's future.

"A Smart Library is far more than a building filled with computers and books. It is a place where curiosity is nurtured, innovation flourishes, and young people develop the confidence and skills to become tomorrow's scientists, entrepreneurs, engineers, and leaders. Every investment in education is an investment in Africa's future."

Speaking on behalf of WITIA's strategic partnerships, Gracie Wamwandu, Partnerships and Fundraising Lead, said the project reflects the African philosophy of Ubuntu—the belief that "I am because we are."

"The Mbukoni Smart Library is a living example of Ubuntu in action. WITIA believes that sustainable transformation happens when communities, government, civil society, and the private sector come together with a shared purpose," she said.

National Gender and Equality Commission CEO Purity Ngina, emphasized that digital inclusion must always be accompanied by equality and accessibility.

"Digital transformation must be inclusive. Every learner—regardless of gender, disability, socio-economic background, or geographical location—deserves equal access to quality educational opportunities. The Mbukoni Smart Library demonstrates how inclusive infrastructure and technology can work together to promote equality, dignity, and opportunity for all," she said.

The Mbukoni Comprehensive School head teacher, Madam Winfred Njeru, described the initiative as a transformative investment for the school and the wider community.

"This Smart Library opens a new chapter for our learners. Combined with the renovated classrooms, the expanded collection of books, and the improved school facilities, it creates an environment where our children can learn, explore, and dream bigger than ever before. We are deeply grateful to WITIA and its partners for believing in our school and investing in the future of our learners."