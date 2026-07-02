Grade 10 student wins national anti-drug essay competition

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A student writes an essay during examination. [Getty Images]

A Grade 10 learner from Kilifi County has emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 National Senior School Essay Writing Competition on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, beating more than 1,100 participants from across the country in a contest aimed at empowering young people to lead the fight against substance abuse.

Faith Munyazi Wugoma of Helping Hands Senior School clinched the top position in the competition organised by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA). She was followed by Rukia Abdi of Garbatulla Girls Secondary School in Isiolo and Angel Wangari of AIC Morop Girls Senior School in Nakuru.

The competition, themed "Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond," attracted a record 1,153 students from 132 schools in 39 counties. Learners submitted handwritten essays in English or Kiswahili addressing the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse, peer pressure, the role of schools and families, and strategies for resisting substance use.

The initiative forms part of the government's intensified campaign against drug and substance abuse following a presidential directive to strengthen prevention efforts, particularly among young people.

NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Stephen Mairori praised the students for producing thoughtful essays that demonstrated maturity and commitment to building a drug-free society.

"Prevention is not an optional line item; it is our most strategic investment in Kenya's tomorrow. The passion and clarity displayed by these students demonstrate that our young people are not just the future; they are powerful agents of change today," he said.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the competition aligns with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Life Skills Education by encouraging learners to think critically about challenges affecting their lives.

"Through this competition, we are empowering learners to become ambassadors of change in their schools and communities. We are reinforcing the life skills they need to resist drugs and support their peers positively," said Omerikwa.

The competition also celebrated inclusivity by recognising Sirat Mahad of Ngala Secondary School for the Deaf in Nakuru County, whose video presentation on the effects of alcohol and drug abuse on academic performance earned special commendation.

"Inclusion is not just about access; it is about ensuring that every learner, regardless of their abilities, has the opportunity to be heard," he said.

All participants, their teachers and schools will receive certificates, while national and county winners will be honoured with plaques and other awards.