Parents accuse St George's Girls of indecent search of students

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St George's Girls Senior School [File]

Parents at St George's Girls Senior School are demanding accountability after their daughters were allegedly subjected to invasive body searches during a security screening exercise on June 15.

The parents, speaking outside the school on Monday, June 29, as they returned their daughters after the mid-term break, claimed the searches amounted to sexual violation and were conducted without consent and under unhygienic conditions.

The screening followed weeks of unrest in schools nationwide, during which several institutions were closed and students sent home.

One parent recounted that his daughter was among five girls called aside during the search.

"My daughter told me they were being called five of them, and when she walked in it was being done at the touch trap, she was told to open her blouse, this purported police officer touched her breast, looking and searching for drugs," he recalled.

Another parent noted her daughter had not disclosed the ordeal immediately, fearing it would change nothing.

"Even if I would have told you what would happen? It has already been done. That clearly shows how the child is traumatised," she explained.

Parents added that a female officer in uniform picked students at random for the searches while the rest were allowed to proceed.

"She told me that it was a woman officer in uniform and she would pick children at random and allow the rest to go. They would be asked to remove their bra and panties, insert their fingers to look for drugs," one parent recounted.

Several affected students have since been referred for counselling, parents disclosed. A complaint has been filed at Kileleshwa police station under OB number 22.

Parents maintained they are not seeking an apology but accountability, including action against the principal and the individuals who conducted the searches.

"Is like the principal should be accountable. She should be held accountable; justice looks like the people she invited to search our children must be brought to book," a parent argued.

School principal Assumpta Mwangi acknowledged the searches in a message sent to parent WhatsApp groups, explaining that the decision was made to avoid any risk to students.

"My foremost responsibility was to ensure that no risk, however small, was left unattended. Faced with the duty of protecting the children entrusted to our care, I chose to err on the side of caution," Mwangi stated.

She apologised for the distress caused.

"I acknowledge that some of the processes and action undertaken may have caused discomfort, concern or distress to some students and parents. If that was your experience, I am truly sorry," she added.

In a follow-up statement after the mid-term break, Mwangi noted that security screening would continue but would now be guided by clear standard operating procedures conducted in the presence of a Parents Association representative.

"Following consultation between the BoM, Parents Association executive and the Alumni association, it was agreed that the security screening is, for the time being, a necessary measure to safeguard the welfare of the learners. However, the process will henceforth be guided by clear standard operating procedures that will uphold the dignity of every learner," Mwangi noted.