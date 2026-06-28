Turkana scholar breaks barriers with Master's degree

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Moses Ekuwam after graduating with a Master's degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from the China University of Petroleum this week. [Courtesy]

When Moses Ekuwam left his village in Lokichogio, Turkana County, in 2018 carrying a small bag and an admission letter to study in China, few could have imagined the remarkable journey that lay ahead.

Today, Ekuwam has returned home with a Master's degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from the China University of Petroleum, becoming one of the first sons of Turkana to attain the academic milestone. His achievement has also earned him a prestigious Chinese Government Scholarship to pursue a PhD at the same institution in Beijing.

For Ekuwam, the degree is the fulfilment of a dream built on sacrifice, determination and hope.

"I had seen light. I knew the importance of education," Ekuwam recalled.

Growing up in one of Kenya's most marginalized counties, higher education seemed beyond reach. His mother relied on burning and selling charcoal to keep him in school, making enormous sacrifices to ensure he remained in class despite financial hardship.

His fortunes changed in 2014 when the Kenyatta Trust identified him as a promising student and enrolled him in its holistic education programme. The scholarship enabled him to join Bungoma High School before opening the door to international studies in China.

"Hello my people, I am back to tell you that I have delivered by graduating with a Master's degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering at the China University of Petroleum,” he said.

His journey, from a humble village sustained by his mother's charcoal business is a powerful reminder that education remains the surest path to transforming lives, families and entire communities.

“I take this opportunity to thank my mother who braved burning charcoal just to get me here. I also thank the Kenyatta Trust for stepping in and paying my fees. It was not easy bringing this Master's degree home," he said.

He hopes to contribute to the country's energy sector and inspire young people from remote communities to believe that no dream is too distant.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has long championed education through the Kenyatta Trust, congratulated the scholar for his remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations, Moses Ekuwam. It has been a joy to watch your journey from a young scholar from Turkana County to a Master's graduate and now a PhD scholar," Kenyatta said.

"Stories like yours are why I am proud to champion the work of the Kenyatta Trust. By investing in the potential of young people today, we help shape leaders who will transform families, communities and generations."

Ekuwam's success comes at a time when Turkana County is increasingly associated with Kenya's petroleum potential.