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Kuppet joins school principals in pushing for 60pc fees increase

By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch | Jun. 26, 2026

Daisy Centre and School Bukura Computer Science Facilitator Harrison Michael Shikuku, engages students in a hands-on robotics session on March 4, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A teachers’ union has vowed to push for a new school fees structure to reflect current cost of running schools.

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