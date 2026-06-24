UASU warns against external interference in union elections

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Universities Academic Staff Union Secretary General Constantine Wasonga addresses a past press conference. [File, Standard]

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General, Dr Constantine Wasonga, has cautioned external actors against meddling in the union’s affairs, emphasising that members rejected attempts to influence the recently concluded elections.

Speaking in Nakuru after being re-elected for a third term as Secretary General, Dr Wasonga urged newly elected officials to remain resolute in defending the rights and welfare of union members.

‎ “To those who have been elected, it is now your turn to serve members without fear,” he said.

‎ Dr Wasonga claimed that external forces had tried to sway the elections, starting with attempts to interfere with the union’s Constitution.

‎ “Dons are people you cannot influence, and I am sorry they have disappointed you. Learn from this and cease attempting to interfere with the politics of UASU. We are not villagers that you would want to influence,” he said.

‎ He further alleged that substantial sums of money had been used to persuade members, but noted that lecturers exercised their democratic right and elected leaders of their choice.

‎ “A lot of money was poured into influencing members, but the dons took the money and still voted for the leaders they wanted,” he added.

‎ During the elections held on Tuesday in Nakuru, Dr Grace Nyongesa retained her position as National Chairperson, while Cyprian Ombati was re-elected National Vice-Chairperson.

‎Dr Janepha Kumba retained the position of National Treasurer; Dr Weldon Keter was re-elected National Assistant Treasurer; and Dr Jane Michael retained her seat as National Trustee.