UASU warns against external interference in union elections

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The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General, Dr Constantine Wasonga, has cautioned external actors against meddling in the union’s affairs, emphasising that members rejected attempts to influence the recently concluded elections.
Speaking in Nakuru after being re-elected for a third term as Secretary General, Dr Wasonga urged newly elected officials to remain resolute in defending the rights and welfare of union members.
“To those who have been elected, it is now your turn to serve members without fear,” he said.
Dr Wasonga claimed that external forces had tried to sway the elections, starting with attempts to interfere with the union’s Constitution.
“Dons are people you cannot influence, and I am sorry they have disappointed you. Learn from this and cease attempting to interfere with the politics of UASU. We are not villagers that you would want to influence,” he said.
He further alleged that substantial sums of money had been used to persuade members, but noted that lecturers exercised their democratic right and elected leaders of their choice.
“A lot of money was poured into influencing members, but the dons took the money and still voted for the leaders they wanted,” he added.
During the elections held on Tuesday in Nakuru, Dr Grace Nyongesa retained her position as National Chairperson, while Cyprian Ombati was re-elected National Vice-Chairperson.
Dr Janepha Kumba retained the position of National Treasurer; Dr Weldon Keter was re-elected National Assistant Treasurer; and Dr Jane Michael retained her seat as National Trustee.