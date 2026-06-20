Meru police take school unrest fight to classrooms with mentorship drive

Audio By Vocalize

Central Imenti Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Margaret Awino has launched a campaign to promote discipline, dialogue and peaceful conduct among learners. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

As schools across the country continue to grapple with cases of unrest, police officers in Central Imenti Sub-County, Meru, have launched a campaign to promote discipline, dialogue and peaceful conduct among learners.

The initiative, spearheaded by Central Imenti Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Margaret Awino, aims to engage students and teachers on ways of addressing challenges in schools while maintaining peace and order.

Awino has been visiting schools across the area, encouraging learners to embrace dialogue and avoid actions that could jeopardise their education and future.

On Friday, Awino, accompanied by Central Imenti Police Commander Jacob Mutunga and other officers, visited Kirigara Girls High School, where they donated sanitary towels and held mentorship sessions with students.

The officers warned learners against participating in strikes, destruction of property and other forms of indiscipline, saying such actions have serious consequences for both individuals and institutions.

Awino noted that Meru had also been affected by the wave of unrest witnessed in schools across the country, adding that students should seek peaceful solutions to challenges.

"Whenever students engage in strikes or destroy property everyone loses; learning is disrupted, valuable resources are destroyed, parents incur unnecessary costs and the reputation of the school is affected. Most importantly, students lose precious time that can never be recovered," she told students before they proceeded for mid-term break.

She urged learners to channel their concerns through teachers, guidance and counselling departments and school administrations instead of resorting to protests or destructive behaviour.

"I encourage you to always choose dialogue over destruction. Whenever you have concerns, express them respectfully through your class teachers, (other) teachers, guidance and counselling department and the school administration. Every challenge can be addressed, when there is communication, patience and mutual respect," she said.

The detective also cautioned students against negative peer influence, reminding them that discipline and responsibility are key to achieving their goals.

"As young ladies, you are leaders in the making. Leadership is demonstrated through responsibility, self-discipline and the ability to solve problems peacefully. Do not allow yourselves to be influenced by negative peer pressure or by individuals who may seek to lead others into acts that could jeopardise your education and your future," Awino said.

She encouraged the students to make responsible choices, respect their parents and guardians, and focus on their academic goals.

"Let your influence on each other be positive and uplifting. As you go home for mid-term, be safe, make wise decisions and choices. Respect your parents and guardians, and return ready to continue your studies with renewed energy and commitment. Your future is in your hands; protect it through discipline, hardwork and good character," she added.

Mutunga told the students that maintaining peace in schools was a shared responsibility between learners, parents and authorities.

The police commander warned that involvement in criminal activities such as burning schools and destroying property could affect students’ future prospects.

"Your life becomes difficult, because nobody will want to employ someone who has a bad record," he said.

He added that students convicted of crimes may face challenges obtaining certificates of good conduct, which could limit their opportunities later in life.

"No matter how much you get educated, you will not be able to get a certificate of good conduct," Mutunga warned.

The police officers said the mentorship programme would continue as part of efforts to prevent school unrest and promote a safer learning environment.