Stakeholders push for urgent dialogue on schools' unrest

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Kapenguria high school dormitory which was tourched by students on Sunday evening June 7, 2026. [Irisheel Shanzu, Standard]

Pressure is mounting on the Ministry of Education to urgently convene a national stakeholders’ meeting following a surge in school unrest.

This has led to burning of dormitories, destruction of school properties, and sudden closures affecting dozens of institutions across the country.

Education stakeholders, teachers’ unions, and school leaders are warning that the situation is escalating beyond routine disciplinary challenges and now requires coordinated national intervention.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Chairman Omboko Milemba has called on Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok to convene an emergency stakeholders’ forum by Friday, arguing that the crisis is overwhelming for the ministry to handle alone.

“The increasing cases of dormitory fires and unrest in our schools are becoming a serious concern that can't be ignored,” Milemba said.

“From the look of things, the PS of education, the issue is overwhelming to you. You cannot manage on your own. I want you to call for a stakeholders’ meeting before Friday so that we can make a decision on the way of handling the issue.”

The latest schools include Ikuu boys, Jomo Kenyatta Boys, Nakuru, Kapenguria high school, Lugusi boys, Milemba further suggested that if the situation persists, the ministry should even consider a temporary break in learning to allow for deeper engagement and reform. “If it means we take a break and resume, it will not affect anything. Let us reflect and find lasting solutions so that learners return to a safer and more stable environment,” he added.

His remarks come amid reports that several high-profile schools, including Alliance, Mang’u, Lenana, St Joseph’s Kitale, Moi Kabarak, and others across the country, have experienced unrest in recent days, forcing some learners to be sent home.

From Right, Nairobi North Sub- Regional County Commissioner Simon Osumba, Argwings Ongijo, County Director of Education and Luke Kimaru, Kessha chair during after a stakeholders meeting on June 5, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In response, PS Julius Bitok has maintained a hardline stance, warning that those involved in destruction of school property or incitement will face legal consequences.

Speaking in Bomet County, Bitok said investigations were ongoing, with security agencies deployed to establish whether external actors were influencing the unrest.

“Kuna mashule chache wanataka kuleta nyokonyoko. Out of 9,500 secondary schools in Kenya, less than 80 schools are creating problems,” he said. “We will come for you and deal with you individually. Even students who are burning schools will not go scot-free.”

Bitok insisted that the national examination calendar would not be disrupted despite the disruptions, noting that over 3.2 million learners remained unaffected.

“We cannot close schools because of a few individuals. Ninety-nine percent of our schools are peaceful and learning is going on seamlessly,” he added.

He further emphasized that the government is working with security agencies to curb what he termed “external interference,” while urging parents to take a more active role in guiding their children.

However, education sector players such as Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) Chairman Willie Kuria have raised deeper concerns, pointing to structural and financial pressures within schools, weakened disciplinary systems, and rising student demands as underlying triggers.

“There might be some unique cases, but the majority of them do not have any reason,” Kuria said. “Schools are struggling with resources, discipline systems have been weakened, and teachers are left with little authority.”

He added that idle students during examination cycles and rising expectations for costly amenities were also contributing to tension in schools.

Meanwhile, regional security teams report that nearly 30 schools in Central Kenya alone have been affected, with arrests already made in some cases as investigations continue.

Stakeholders are now urging dialogue over confrontation, warning that without urgent engagement, the unrest could destabilize the education sector further and undermine learning for millions of Kenyan students.