AI and ICT integration in CBE

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Pupils using laptops during a class session.[File,Standard]

Teachers drawn from various schools, especially in the rural areas, have benefited from free training aimed at boosting integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and ICT in education.

The three-day programme, facilitated by Raspberry PI Foundation and Tech Kidz Africa, targeted teachers handling STEM subjects under the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Raspberry PI Foundation Country manager Peter Wairagu underscored the need for tutors to embrace AI and pass the skills to learners.

“We have conducted training in 37 counties for slightly above 5,000 teachers who we expect to reach out to hundreds of thousands of learners in their schools,” said Wairagu.

Wairagu noted that the training places emphasis on the responsible use of AI in the education sector to innovate and give a better understanding of concepts.

“No learner should be left behind in this dynamic world, and every teacher should be supported to be able to deliver CBE,” he said.

He pointed out that the rollout of tablets to public schools in 2017 largely failed due to a lack of follow-up training of teachers in most schools.

“To date, you will find the tablets safely kept in the school stores, never utilized. Unfortunately, under-utilization of such gadgets over a long time leaves their batteries damaged, making them unusable,” said Wairagu.

Tech Kidz Africa Executive Director Paul Akwabi, on his part, noted that the training will be critical in boosting teacher-learner engagement in the classrooms.

“We have introduced AI applications that assist in lesson planning, content development, and assessment. This will transform teaching and learning by saving time and making tasks easier,” said Akwabi.

He explained that while AI makes things easier for learners and teachers, the programme is tailored for hands-on experience in the educational contexts.

“Tutors are being guided on how to use technology not just as a support tool but as a means of enhancing student engagement, creativity, and independent learning,” said Akwabi

Clarice Ajwang, a science teacher from Betty Mavity Roberts Education Center, described the training as a game changer in the teaching experience.

“There have been many gaps in integrating ICT in class. With this training, I expect to enhance how I teach, and this has direct benefit for the learners, especially those in STEM,” said Ajwang.