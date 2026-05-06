Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

AI and ICT integration in CBE

By Ken Gachuhi | May. 6, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Pupils using laptops during a class session.[File,Standard]

Teachers drawn from various schools, especially in the rural areas, have benefited from free training aimed at boosting integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and ICT in education.

The three-day programme, facilitated by Raspberry PI Foundation and Tech Kidz Africa, targeted teachers handling STEM subjects under the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Raspberry PI Foundation Country manager Peter Wairagu underscored the need for tutors to embrace AI and pass the skills to learners.

“We have conducted training in 37 counties for slightly above 5,000 teachers who we expect to reach out to hundreds of thousands of learners in their schools,” said Wairagu.

Wairagu noted that the training places emphasis on the responsible use of  AI in the education sector to innovate and give a better understanding of concepts.

“No learner should be left behind in this dynamic world, and every teacher should be supported to be able to deliver CBE,” he said.

He pointed out that the rollout of tablets to public schools in 2017 largely failed due to a lack of follow-up training of teachers in most schools.

“To date, you will find the tablets safely kept in the school stores, never utilized. Unfortunately, under-utilization of such gadgets over a long time leaves their batteries damaged, making them unusable,” said Wairagu.

Tech Kidz Africa Executive Director Paul Akwabi, on his part, noted that the training will be critical in boosting teacher-learner engagement in the classrooms.

“We have introduced AI applications that assist in lesson planning, content development, and assessment. This will transform teaching and learning by saving time and making tasks easier,” said Akwabi.

He explained that while  AI makes things easier for learners and teachers, the programme is tailored for hands-on experience in the educational contexts.

“Tutors are being guided on how to use technology not just as a support tool but as a means of enhancing student engagement, creativity, and independent learning,” said Akwabi

Clarice Ajwang, a science teacher from Betty Mavity Roberts Education Center, described the training as a game changer in the teaching experience.

“There have been many gaps in integrating ICT in class. With this training, I expect to enhance how I teach, and this has direct benefit for the learners, especially those in STEM,” said Ajwang.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) ICT in Education Competence-Based Curriculum Tech Kidz Africa
.

Latest Stories

KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
Shipping & Logistics
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Kitui leaders hit out at Duale for his 'arrogant' camel remarks
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Opposition wave slowly turning into tsunami against Ruto
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved