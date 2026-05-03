Kilifi teachers threaten strike over employment terms, SHA hiccups

Audio By Vocalize

Junior Secondary Teachers march to Teachers Service Commission headquarters in Upperhill, Nairobi, to demand a review of employment terms on April 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

More than 1,300 junior secondary school teachers in Kilifi County have threatened to disrupt learning over employment terms and medical cover.

The teachers armed with placards demanded permanent and pensionable employment, a comprehensive health cover amid concerns over the effectiveness of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

They called for autonomy of junior secondary school which is currently domiciled in primary school.

Led by Kenya Junior Secondary Education Association (KJSEA) national chairperson, Nehemiah Kipkorir, they warned that they will down tools if their concerns remain unresolved.

“Teachers want to be confirmed. The Court ruled that it is illegal for teachers to be interns and therefore as teachers of Kilifi County we are calling on the president and the Teachers Services Commission (TSC) to comply with the judgment,” Kipkorir said.

He revealed that the contracts have put them in an awkward position as they cannot enjoy the benefits reaped by their colleagues on permanent employment.

“We are also teachers just like others. We also want to benefit from what other officers are getting,” said Kipkorir.

"Mr president, many of us have families that look up to us for provision and the Sh17,000 that we are being paid is not enough to keep things afloat," he said.

A teacher, Goephrey Nyabuoka called on the government to speed up their absorption on permanent and pensionable terms.

Nyabuoka argued that the teachers have demonstrated exceptional performance and deserve a stable position within the education system.

“We have been facing financial hardship and it's time that enough is enough. Giving us Sh17,000 is continuing to frustrate us. The government must confirm us on permanent terms or else we will call for a national strike,” said Nyabuoka.

In Kilifi, the teachers marched peacefully through the Central Business District to TSC, Kilifi branch to present their grievances.

KJSEA national secretary Kahindi Tso Kadzo said that their contribution to SHA was higher than what they previously remitted under Minet.

He cited the Sh1,200 outpatient allocation, which they claim covers mandatory consultation fees saying it was too low.