HER Lab transforms lives of marginalised women

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Young women graduates from marginalised areas on April 15, 2026. [Coutesy]

More than 150 young women from Kenya’s arid and semi-arid regions are embracing a renewed sense of hope and opportunity after graduating from HER Lab, a workforce-readiness programme that is steadily changing lives across some of the country’s most underserved communities.

Drawn from counties such as West Pokot County, Turkana County, Baringo County, Trans Nzoia County and Uasin Gishu County, the Class of 2026 represents a generation of young women who have long grappled with limited access to education, employment, and economic opportunity.

Through training in technical skills, financial literacy, and personal development, the programme is equipping them not only with employability tools, but also with confidence and a renewed sense of self-worth.

Speaking during the graduation, Eunice Wakofula, Assistant Director of Education at the State Department of Higher Education, said the government views skills development as central to economic transformation.

“Through the National Skills Development Policy, we are strengthening TVET to deliver market-relevant skills, competency-based training, and clear pathways into employment and entrepreneurship,” she said.

“Programs like HER Lab align with these national priorities by equipping young women with practical skills and opportunities.”

Wakofula emphasized that empowering young women in marginalized areas is critical to inclusive growth.

“We recognize the unique barriers young women in regions like West Pokot face. Empowering them is one of the most effective ways to strengthen families, grow local economies, and drive national development,” she added.

According to Justus Wabwile, Director of Technical Services at TVET, the initiative is going beyond training to transform entire communities.

“Graduates are returning to their communities as role models starting small businesses, mentoring peers, and contributing to household incomes,” he said. “In doing so, they are challenging long-held gender norms and redefining what is possible for women in rural Kenya.”

He added that the programme is playing a critical role in addressing unemployment while strengthening local economies.

“By equipping young women with skills and opportunities, HER Lab is not only reducing poverty but also fostering lasting social change,” he noted.

Leaders at the county level echoed similar sentiments, with Simon Kachapin describing the initiative as a powerful demonstration of women’s potential.

“Today, we are not just celebrating certificates we are witnessing transformation,” he said. “These young women have acquired valuable skills in digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and vocational training. They are now better equipped to become leaders in their families and communities.”

Kachapin called for greater investment in such initiatives.

“Empowering women is both a moral duty and a smart economic strategy. When women succeed, families prosper and entire communities grow stronger,” he said.

“I call upon the private sector and development partners to support scalable models like HER Lab.”

For programme founder Linda Lockhart, the success stories emerging from rural Kenya are a testament to the programme’s life-changing impact.

“Graduates progress into dignified work, entrepreneurship, and leadership, contributing to local communities and the wider economy. We expect this powerful cycle of opportunity to continue,” she said.

Mwende Munuve said, operating in remote regions presents logistical difficulties, while cultural barriers and limited infrastructure continue to hinder access for many young women. Funding constraints also threaten the programme’s ability to scale.

“We are proud that HER Lab is delivering tangible outcomes in hard-to-reach communities. But sustained investment is essential to build on these gains,” said Munuve.

The programme, run by the Global Give Back Circle in partnership with Perur Rays of Hope and HELGA, has since 2013 reached more than 800 young women. 74 per cent of graduates are transitioning into employment, entrepreneurship, or further education, while unemployment among participants drops significantly after training.