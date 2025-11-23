×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

TVET hailed for skilling youth and advancing climate action

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 23, 2025
TVET Principal Secretary Dr. Esther Muoria during Tinderet TVC graduation on November 22, 2025. [TVET] 

Kenya’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector continues to make significant strides in the higher education.

This is through institutions expand training opportunities, strengthen industry partnerships, and spearhead climate-resilient initiatives.

Speaking during the inaugural graduation ceremony of Tinderet Technical and Vocational College (TVC) in Nandi County, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba emphasised

the need for TVETs to adopt long-term resilience measures and transition from basic greening activities to scalable, climate-smart projects.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The CS commended colleges across the country for their growing impact in transforming youth livelihoods and supporting national development goals.

“Beyond TVETs’ contribution in tree growing and greening the curricula, there is a need to strengthen long-term resilience through initiatives such as leveraging renewable energy

and grounding projects in viable climate-finance pathways,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by TVET Principal Secretary Dr. Esther Muoria.

Ogamba affirmed that with stronger data systems, climate-focused innovation, and industry collaboration, TVET institutions will continue to serve as key drivers of Kenya’s

economic growth and climate resilience.

He hailed the progress of TVCs, noting that many institutions were built through community goodwill and strengthened through collaboration with local leaders.

“The colleges, some of which were established through community generosity and strengthened by partnerships through local leaders, are doing commendable work in skilling our

youths,” he said.

The CS lauded the college for adopting practical, industry-aligned training models that equip learners with relevant competencies for local and global markets.

“I commend Tinderet TVC for training the youth in practical, intensive skills while collaborating with the industry. I call upon the trainees to pursue skilling with excellence so that their

competencies will be sought after within and outside Kenya,” she said.

He further applauded the institution’s dedication to environmental sustainability, praising its greening initiatives, including tree planting, campus beautification, and the adoption of

solar energy systems.

“I also applaud the college's growing commitment to greening initiatives, including tree planting, beautification of the campus grounds and solarization,” he said.

But speaking at COP30 earlier in the week, Dr. Muoria highlighted the crucial role of education institutions in advancing climate action.

The PS noted that Kenya’s TVET sector is positioning itself to enhance its climate-financing capacity, scale renewable-energy installations, expand climate-smart training models,

and convert ongoing greening efforts into long-term, investable programmes. “Achieving this vision requires moving past fragmented activities toward bankable, scalable and

community-impactful projects that align with Kenya’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” she stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education CS Julius Ogamba TVET Institutions TVETS Strengthen Industry Partnerships Students Industrial Linkage
.

Latest Stories

COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
COP30: Reasons climate billions do not get to Africa frontlines
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
How olive oil suppresses breast cancer
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
3 hrs ago
African nations roll out policies to keep green wealth at home
Environment & Climate
By Mactilda Mbenywe
3 hrs ago
Gen Z and work: How passion is shaping leadership
Health Opinion
By Dr Catherine Mutisya
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
By Francis Ontomwa 3 hrs ago
Exposed: Ring fleecing business owners protected by police chiefs
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
KNEC enforces strict rules as KCSE exam marking begins
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
By Bernard Lusigi 3 hrs ago
Likely losers: Mini-polls serve as litmus test for top power brokers
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
By Rodgers Otiso 3 hrs ago
Pamela Achieng: Removal of my lung eased 24-year pain
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved