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Parents urged to verify national exam registration before March 31

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 27, 2026

National Parents Association National Chairman Silas David Obuhatsa addressing the media at his office in Nairobi on January 4, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

With the clock ticking towards the registration deadline for national examinations, parents have been urged to verify that their children have been duly registered to sit the tests later this year.

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National Examinations Registration Deadline Parents Association Exam Registration
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