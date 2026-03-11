Floods disrupt learning as schools, families count losses

Audio By Vocalize

Empty classrooms at Mukuru kwa Reuben after floods wreaked havoc across the city. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Learning was disrupted in several schools after heavy floods swept through parts of Nairobi, damaging learning materials and forcing some institutions to temporarily halt classes as teachers assessed the destruction.

The floods followed heavy rains that pounded the city on Friday evening, leaving homes, roads and public institutions submerged.

Official reports by the Cabinet Secretary for Public service Geoffrey Ruku, revealed that at least 42 lives were lost in the floods nationwide.

At the Nairobi City mortuary, it was reported that a total of 22 bodies had been received, out of which 15 have been positively identified by families, while seven bodies remain unclaimed.

At Kongoni Primary School in South B, learners were asked not to report on Monday after the school was heavily affected by the floods.

A spotcheck by The Standard found empty classrooms as teachers worked to clean and air out books and files that had been soaked by the flood waters.

Some staff members were seen spreading damaged materials outside classrooms in an effort to dry them while clearing mud and debris left behind by the water.

Water reportedly flowed into the compound of a neighbouring school, damaging books and other learning resources and affecting student attendance.

David Muriu, a teacher at KYDF Secondary School in Mukuru kwa Reuben, said that although the school resumed after the weekend, only a section of the students had reported back because many families were still dealing with the effects of the floods.

“The school was affected by the floods. Some books were damaged, and most of the resources were affected. Not all the students have come back as some are still at home,” he said.

Books scattered on the ground at Mukuru kwa Reuben after floods wreaked havoc across the city. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

According to the teacher, several homes in the surrounding community were affected, with some houses swept away and household items destroyed.

At St Catherine Comprehensive School, the school head, Zelpha Wanjohi, reported that even though the school facilities were not affected, the attendance wasn’t as usual as most of the students residing in Mkuru could not make it to school.

“Around this area, most families were affected, and therefore, a good number of our students couldn’t make it to school today. We are thankful that there were no lives lost, and confirmation by parents shows that all the absentees are safe,” said the head teacher.

She also noted that the bridge connecting South B and Kayaba village was swept away, which has contributed to the huge rate of absenteeism as learners could not access the school.

School management has since urged parents to allow their children to return to school once conditions stabilise, noting that efforts are underway to ensure the school environment is safe for learning.

Teachers, however, acknowledge that attendance may remain low in the coming days as families continue to clean up their homes and rebuild.