Grade 10 textbooks to reach learners by end of February, state assures

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. [File, Standard]

The government has allayed fears of potential learning disruptions in senior schools over a shortage of textbooks.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that it had distributed 71 per cent of the textbooks across the country, terming it a progress in the rollout of learning materials under the new curriculum.

In a status update issued on Sunday, February 15, the more than 1.19 million Grade 10 course materials and literary texts had already been delivered to public schools.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) attributed the delays to changing learner numbers and subject choices following placement into senior school.

KICD Chief Executive Charles Ong’ondo said the pace of printing had initially been slower than anticipated.

The books form part of the first large-scale supply for learners transitioning into senior school under the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

“This accounts for about 71 per cent of the total requirement. The remaining consignment is already in transit and will be delivered before the end of the month,” the ministry said in a statement.

The nationwide distribution programme was officially launched in January 2026 by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, following concerns from school heads and parents over preparedness for the first cohort of Grade 10 learners.

The ministry contracted 21 local publishers to print, package, and distribute the textbooks, a move officials say has helped speed up production while supporting the local publishing industry.

Among the publishers involved are the Kenya Literature Bureau, Oxford University Press East Africa, East African Educational Publishers (EAEP), Longhorn Publishers, and Storymoja Publishers.

According to the update, printing is almost complete, with more than 93 per cent of the 11.8 million textbooks ordered already printed.

Distribution, however, is slightly behind at just over 70 per cent as of February 13, a gap education officials attribute to logistical challenges in some regions.

“Adverse weather, long distances, and poor infrastructure in remote and hard-to-reach areas have slowed deliveries in some counties,” the ministry noted.

The update highlights notable regional variations. Nairobi Region leads with over 86 per cent of textbooks already delivered, followed by Central Region at about 80 per cent and Western Region at nearly 79 per cent. Nyanza Region stands at approximately 75 per cent.

In contrast, the North Eastern Region lags at about 49 per cent, while the Coast Region has received just over 60 per cent of its allocation. Eastern and Rift Valley regions stand at roughly 65 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

“Distribution in some counties is still ongoing, while others will be covered in the coming days as logistics are finalised,” the ministry said, acknowledging the disparities.

A subject-by-subject breakdown shows that Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) pathway subjects form a large share of the textbooks already delivered. In several STEM subjects, printing has reached 100 per cent, with distribution levels ranging between 73 and 90 per cent depending on the subject and publisher.

“Ensuring learners have access to STEM textbooks on time is essential for effective teaching and learning, especially in practical and technical subjects,” said a senior education official involved in the rollout.

The update follows media reports indicating that some Grade 10 learners pursuing the STEM pathway were still grappling with shortages of approved textbooks, even as schools entered the second month of learning.

“We are already in the second month of learning, and our STEM classes are operating without approved course books,” said a school Principal from Bungoma County. Another head teacher noted that teachers had been forced to rely on outdated materials.

“Teachers are using old 8-4-4 system books, which may not fully align with the CBE curriculum design,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) cited adverse weather and poor access to some regions as key challenges.

“Access to certain areas is restricted due to rainfall and unstable terrain,” said KPA chairman Kiarie Kamau.