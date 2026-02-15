Government targets TVET to enhance youth skills

Audio By Vocalize

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba shown how machine work at PC Kinyanjui TTI on September 29, 2025. [Courtesy]

The government has pledged to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a central pillar for tackling youth unemployment, boosting productivity, and driving inclusive economic growth.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the government now views TVET as “the engine of transformation of our society,” reflecting a strategic shift away from purely academic pathways towards skills-based training aligned with labour market needs.

Speaking during the celebration and exchange of financing agreements for the Digitalization for TVET Project, a flagship initiative anchored in international partnerships and domestic reform.

"This project will go a long way in strengthening and modernizing our TVET sector. It is fully aligned to the government's transformation agenda for the TVET sector," said Ogamba.

The Digitalization for TVET Project represents one of the most significant investments in Kenya’s skills ecosystem.

It is co-funded through a €28 million loan from Germany’s KfW Development Bank, a €10 million grant from France’s Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and an €8.85 million grant from the European Union.

Eléonore Caroit, French Minister Delegate, and representatives from Germany and the European Union described the initiative as a symbol of shared vision and long-term partnership in supporting Kenya’s human capital development.

According to the CS, the project will “go a long way into strengthening and modernising our TVET sub-sector,” fully aligning with the government’s transformation agenda.

He said that TVET is a critical enabler of the government agenda, prioritising sectors such as affordable housing, agriculture and food security, manufacturing, the digital superhighway, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and universal health coverage.

These sectors are expected to generate millions of jobs, but only if they are supported by a workforce equipped with market-relevant skills.

“The Government of Kenya is committed to strengthening TVET now more than ever before. This commitment is borne out of the recognition that TVET is a critical enabler in the provision of market-relevant skills required to drive job creation,” Ogamba said.

Over the past three years, this commitment has translated into concrete policy and institutional reforms, which have increased enrolment in middle-level colleges.

"The government has rolled out targeted scholarships to improve access and equity, particularly for deserving and vulnerable trainees. It has also introduced a modularised Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum, allowing flexibility, multiple entry and exit points, and closer alignment with industry needs," he added.

To increase capacity and the quality of training, the government is doing infrastructure expansion and facilities.

The government is working towards establishing at least one TVET institution in every constituency and at least one national polytechnic in every county, while simultaneously increasing the number of trained technical instructors to improve quality and capacity.

Perhaps the clearest indicator of momentum in the sub-sector is enrolment growth. At the end of 2022, TVET institutions hosted just over 200,000 trainees.

Today, enrolment has surged to nearly 800,000 learners, a fourfold increase in just three years. The government is now targeting 2 million TVET trainees by the end of 2026.

“This expansion will ensure that more young Kenyans acquire the practical competencies needed for sustainable livelihoods,” the CS said, adding that TVET is increasingly being positioned as a direct pathway to productivity and self-reliance rather than a second-choice option.

The Digitalisation for TVET programme is also designed to future-proof Kenya’s workforce. It will accelerate the rollout of the Dual Training Policy and embed advanced digital skills into vocational training.

Areas of focus include virtual reality, augmented reality, generative artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies that are reshaping the future of work.

“In an era of rapid technological change, we must urgently equip TVET graduates with cutting-edge competencies,” Ogamba said, noting that digitalisation is key to bridging the gap between training institutions and a fast-evolving labour market.