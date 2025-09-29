Government expands TVET facilities to match rising student numbers

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba shown how machine work at PC Kinyanjui TTI on September 29, 2025. [Courtesy]

Ogamba said as more than 700,000 learners expected to join the institutions, the government will invest in infrastructure and governance reforms to align training with industry needs.

“With over 700,000 learners expected to join TVETs, we must expand facilities to provide a safe, modern, and enabling environment for learning. These investments are crucial for

equipping youth with practical skills for the job market,” Ogamba said.

The new hostel is expected to ease accommodation challenges at the institution, which has recently recorded a surge in enrolment, including 4,000 students in the September intake alone.

PC Kinyanjui TTI principal James Kamau welcomed the new facilities, saying they would improve student welfare and enhance access to vocational training.

“The scaling up of competency-based learning is geared towards improving the technical knowledge of our youth and boosting their employability. Training must always be done with

an end in mind to meet the needs of the labor market,” he said.

PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute (TTI) learners conduct practicals on September 29, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

He further highlighted the importance of effective governance in education institutions, noting that Boards of Governors and Management play a crucial role in ensuring prudent use

of resources and guiding institutions to achieve their strategic goals. “Strong boards are essential in linking training to industry and in enhancing the quality of education offered,”

Ogamba said.

The institute has embraced the government’s call to expand access to TVET, recording over 7,000 new trainees in recent months, including 4,000 during the September intake

alone. Most of the new learners’ hail from Dagoretti South constituency, reflecting growing local interest in vocational education.

In addition, TVET institutions are introducing micro-credentials under the CBET framework to provide short, industry-specific training that prepares youth either for immediate

employment or for entrepreneurship. The modularized CBET curriculum, with 311 programs already rolled out, has streamlined delivery and created smoother progression pathways

for learners.

These reforms are anchored in the TVET Act of 2013 and Kenya’s Vision 2030, which place skills development at the heart of industrialization and job creation. “We are positioning

TVET to be the engine of Kenya’s transformation into a skills- driven economy,” Ogamba emphasized.

The CS confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with university unions to resolve the lecturers’ strike now entering its second week, assuring stakeholders that the government is keen on finding an amicable solution.