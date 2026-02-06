Education stakeholders back dual TVET model to boost youth employability

Dual TVET beneficiaries sharing their experiences during the Western Regional Dual TVET Stakeholders’ Forum in Kisumu. [Courtesy]

Education stakeholders have pulled support for the dual training program in technical colleges, where students are trained half the time in class and the other half in the industry, taking practical lessons.

The stakeholders who spoke during the Western Kenya Regional Dual TVET Stakeholders’ Forum, held on Thursday in Kisumu, said the move is a key driver of youth employability and industry-relevant skills.

The training, a combination of classroom theoretical instruction with structured, in-company practical training, is expected to equip trainees with relevant industry skills.

Speaking during the forum, Jeff Kamau from the Dual TVET Coordination Unit at the State Department for TVET emphasised that the success of the Dual TVET model hinges on active and sustained industry participation.

“Without industry, we cannot proceed with dual training. Strong collaboration with companies is not optional; it is essential. These partnerships must be established, strengthened and continuously maintained through our training institutions,” he said.

Kamau further called on TVET institutions to keep engaging industry players, noting that their involvement is critical to the effective implementation of competency-based and dual training programmes.

On his part, GIZ Project Manager Horst Bauernfeind emphasised the need to consolidate regional gains as the country looks into transitioning to a full implementation of the National Dual TVET Policy.

Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) Rachel Okida noted that institutions were already reaping tangible benefits from hosting Dual TVET students.

“Dual TVET is the way to go because the students are focused and well prepared,” she said

Chief Principal, Mawego National Polytechnic, John Abuto, while welcoming the forum, said the discussion is timely and critical in the strengthening of the Dual TVET programme.

“We have had candid discussions on what institutions need to improve and where industry can do better. Importantly, we have heard directly from students, who have greatly appreciated the dual training because it exposes them to real industry environments,’’ he said.

The forum that was themed on “Reflecting, Reinforcing, and Repositioning Dual TVET for 2026’’ brought together TVET principals, industry representatives, trainees, regional and national government officials, development partners, and private sector actors.