Diaspora PS launches German programme at Meru varsity

Meru University. [File, Standard]

The Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has introduced the German language programme, which will also incorporate tertiary institutions from neighbouring institutions in the region.

Vice Chancellor Prof Romanus Odhiambo, while lauding the state department for foreign affairs and diaspora affairs for launching the programme at the university, said they were keen to see it succeed, in addition to the other courses offered.

“Besides the course that you do, we also give you an enhanced skill in language that will allow you for mobile labour migration,” he said, saying the technical and vocational training institutions from the region will benefit.

Odhiambo said that by empowering students taking agriculture, engineering, IT, technology, and other courses with language skills, their employability at the international level will be enhanced.

Mr Gordon Opiyo, one of the partners the national government is working with to implement the German language programme in Kenyan tertiary institutions, said they had a team of experts in the German language to implement the programme, which will be available physically and online.

He said the nine-month language course will greatly enhance their chances.

“We are going to have both online and physical classes,” he said.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, while launching the programme, said it will boost the chances of Kenyans securing jobs abroad, especially in Germany.

The PS said the Kenya-German talent mobility partnership had improved.

Ms Njogu said learning institutions and others who want to learn the language programme at MUST will come from across the region, including Kirinyaga, Embu, and neighbouring counties.

The Kenya-Germany talent mobility partnership keeps growing, she said.

“In a short time, we are going to have a large number of German speakers who have the right skills to be able to take up job opportunities in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and other places,” said the PS, adding that the government was keen to promote labour mobility.

Speaking at the university’s main campus at Nchiru in an event attended by tertiary institutions from the region, Njogu said creating the opportunity will address the issue of employment, a key challenge the President William Ruto administration is grappling with.

She said in the last two and a half years, there had been 530, 000 diaspora jobs Kenyans secured, opportunities created by the government working with the private sector, working together, a figure that will improve when the language programme is spread.