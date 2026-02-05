×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Parents demand investigation after Chebwagan High School sends 148 students on suspension

By Nikko Tanui | Feb. 5, 2026

 

Some of the students at Chebwagan High School in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County stand outside the school gate after they were suspended on Feb 4, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

A section of parents at Chebwagan High School in Bureti, Kericho County, are now calling on the Education Ministry to rein in and restore order at the institution.

This comes after the school suspended some 148 students under unclear circumstances.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The parents who spoke to The Standard called on Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to send an independent team to investigate the root causes and find sustainable solutions.

According to them, the repeated suspensions are a disruption of learning, yet the majority of them had fulfilled their financial obligations by paying full fees.

The parents said that together with students and other education stakeholders will push for transparency, accountability and urgent interventions to restore normalcy to enable learning.

Tension remained high at the school for the better part of Wednesday after the suspension, worsening an ongoing crisis affecting the school for several weeks.

The suspension occurred just three weeks after students protested a perceived decline in KCSE performance and opposed administrative decisions made by the principal.

Since the unrest began, students have frequently been sent home, causing significant disruptions to the
learning process.

Some of the students at Chebwagan High School in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County stand outside the school gate after they were suspended on Feb 4, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Speaking to The Standard anonymously, some of the affected students criticised the administration for poor teaching standards, stating that only one English lesson had been conducted and that some teachers rarely attended classes.

An insider revealed that demoralised teachers, especially following the principal’s controversial transfer of four staff members, have further undermined the quality of instruction.

Nearby residents reported that conflicts between students and management have escalated, recalling a chaotic incident during the January strike when a student was injured while villagers tried to prevent property damage.

Reached for a comment, the school’s principal, Mathew Korir, denied the allegations of misconduct, including accusations of corruption and involvement in staff transfers.

Kericho County Director of Education, Julius Ngoneshi, confirmed that suspensions are lawful
disciplinary measures.

Bureti Police Commander Benedict Chirchir stated that police forces had been deployed to ensure safety amid ongoing tensions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Chebwagan High School Chebwagan High School Crisis Chebwagan High School Suspension Chebwagan High School Suspended Students
.

Latest Stories

JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
JSC must now break the silent bias against legal academics
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
Community-centered action key to fighting neglected tropical diseases
Opinion
By Mary Amuyunzu Nyamongo
1 hr ago
Kenya should adopt Sweden's Vision Zero to curb road crashes
Opinion
By Tom Onyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Illusion of numbers: Underneath UDA numbers lies a damning truth
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Ghost schools scandal: 87,000 phantom learners on the books
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Drought agency fails to curb losses as communities struggle to survive
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
By Harold Odhiambo and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Zoning: Panic as ODM, UDA pact falls apart
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved