Parents demand investigation after Chebwagan High School sends 148 students on suspension

Some of the students at Chebwagan High School in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County stand outside the school gate after they were suspended on Feb 4, 2026. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

A section of parents at Chebwagan High School in Bureti, Kericho County, are now calling on the Education Ministry to rein in and restore order at the institution.

This comes after the school suspended some 148 students under unclear circumstances.

The parents who spoke to The Standard called on Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to send an independent team to investigate the root causes and find sustainable solutions.

According to them, the repeated suspensions are a disruption of learning, yet the majority of them had fulfilled their financial obligations by paying full fees.

The parents said that together with students and other education stakeholders will push for transparency, accountability and urgent interventions to restore normalcy to enable learning.

Tension remained high at the school for the better part of Wednesday after the suspension, worsening an ongoing crisis affecting the school for several weeks.

The suspension occurred just three weeks after students protested a perceived decline in KCSE performance and opposed administrative decisions made by the principal.

Since the unrest began, students have frequently been sent home, causing significant disruptions to the

learning process.

Speaking to The Standard anonymously, some of the affected students criticised the administration for poor teaching standards, stating that only one English lesson had been conducted and that some teachers rarely attended classes.

An insider revealed that demoralised teachers, especially following the principal’s controversial transfer of four staff members, have further undermined the quality of instruction.

Nearby residents reported that conflicts between students and management have escalated, recalling a chaotic incident during the January strike when a student was injured while villagers tried to prevent property damage.

Reached for a comment, the school’s principal, Mathew Korir, denied the allegations of misconduct, including accusations of corruption and involvement in staff transfers.

Kericho County Director of Education, Julius Ngoneshi, confirmed that suspensions are lawful

disciplinary measures.

Bureti Police Commander Benedict Chirchir stated that police forces had been deployed to ensure safety amid ongoing tensions.