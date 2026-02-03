Address gaps in universities readiness for 2029 CBE intake

Professor Owen Ngumi, Dean of Education and Science at Zetech University. [Spice FM]

Pressure is mounting on the Kenya Kwanza government to urgently address persistent gaps in the implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

Education stakeholders have urged for early preparation in Universities for the first cohort of CBE learners expected to join higher education in 2029.

Professor Owen Ngumi, Dean of Education and Science at Zetech University warned that Kenyan universities are largely ill-prepared to handle learners transitioning from the competency-based curriculum.

Speaking on Spice FM, Prof. Ngumi raised fears of a chaotic shift from senior secondary school to university if urgent reforms are not undertaken.

“When we look at CBE, it is supposed to be an all-encompassing system where you focus on the abilities and skills of a learner and guide them into pathways aligned to their career choices,” he said.

He faulted universities for adopting a wait-and-see attitude towards CBE, warning that such complacency could jeopardise the future of the first cohort of learners who are currently in senior school.

“The universities must come together, converse, discuss and understand what CBE is all about and review what they are currently doing to align with what students will expect when they come.”

He noted that while it is still early to conclusively assess whether CBE is delivering the kind of learners’ universities will require, institutions of higher learning must begin serious preparations now.

“Right now, we are studying what is happening in senior school because that is our future catchment. We are trying to profile these learners to understand the kind of students we shall have in 2029, even as we get ready for them,” he said.

He acknowledged that CBE presents new challenges, particularly in teacher retooling, curriculum redesign and infrastructure development.

Unlike the traditional system, CBE is resource-intensive, requiring smaller class sizes, extensive practical sessions and heavy use of technology.

“Our focus at Zetech University is on training academic staff on CBE pedagogy, reviewing curricula from four-year to three-year programmes, and mobilising resources to support practical learning,” Prof Ngumi said.

He warned that universities may inherit learners whose foundation has already been weakened by gaps in CBE implementation at lower levels.

Education expert Dr Edward Obuya described the first CBE cohort as “guinea pigs” who have endured years of uncertainty, delayed textbooks and confusion over pathways.

“These students joined Grade Three, moved to junior secondary without books, and now in Grade 10, weeks into the term, many still lack learning materials,” Dr Obuya said.

“It is disheartening. After nine years, we are still grappling with basic issues like textbooks and legislation.”

Dr Obuya blamed lawmakers for failing to enact clear laws to streamline CBE implementation, warning that the country risks producing underprepared learners for universities and the labour market.

“If students are not learning effectively now, how will that affect their performance once they reach university. We are gambling with the future of our children?” he posed.

Stakeholders agree that the success of CBE will depend on coordinated action across the entire education sector to ensure the first cohort transitions smoothly and fulfils the curriculum’s promise of skills-based, learner-centred education aligned to Kenya’s development goals