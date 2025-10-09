×
Schools in Sabatia decongested after infrastructure upgrade

By Brian Kisanji | Oct. 9, 2025
Sabatia MP Clement Sloya (right) issuing cheques to principals during a bursary distribution exercise at Chandumba Secondary school on May 13, 2025.[Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Schools across Sabatia Constituency in Vihiga County have been significantly decongested following major infrastructure improvements funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

According to a report from the Sabatia NG-CDF office, most classrooms now accommodate fewer than 40 pupils, a remarkable improvement from previous conditions where some classes hosted nearly double that number.

The report notes that for years, learners and teachers in the area struggled with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate facilities. 

It goes ahead to state how an ambitious Sh250 million investment aimed at expanding and modernising schools to create a more conducive learning environment ha seeing implemented. 

The infrastructure programme, implemented over the past three years, has seen the construction of six-storey school buildings, Junior Secondary School (JSS) classrooms, modern ablution blocks, and extensive renovations in several institutions.

Area MP Clement Sloya who is the funds patron said  that the initiative is part of the broader plan to transform education standards in the constituency.

“Since taking office in 2022, I have guided the NG-CDF to prioritize the improvement of school infrastructure to enhance access to quality education. This investment is about building the future of our children,” he said.

He added that the decision to construct storey buildings was informed by the limited land available for expansion in most schools.

“Building vertically has helped us address congestion while maximizing available space. It also enhances the learning atmosphere and motivates students to perform better,” he explained.

Among the institutions that have benefited from the facelift are Kivagala, Havuyiya, Galoni, Mwilitsa, Sabatia, and Ondeyo primary schools, alongside Chandumba and Bugina secondary schools.

Modern ablution blocks have also been constructed in several schools, including Ikobero Girls, Lusengeli Secondary School, Chavakali, Mulele, Kigama, and Ondeyo Primary School.

Sloya noted that the construction of JSS classrooms supports the government’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rollout, ensuring adequate accommodation for junior secondary learners.

The NG-CDF has also unveiled plans to establish digital learning centres, science laboratories, and to support school feeding programmes in the coming financial year.

Local education boards and school heads have welcomed the initiative, saying the improved facilities have enhanced learning conditions and boosted enrolment.

“The new classrooms have eased congestion and improved morale among learners and teachers,” said Kilaho Agufa, Board Chairperson at Keveye Primary School.

Parents and community leaders have also expressed optimism that the modern facilities will lead to improved academic performance and reduced dropout rates.

.

.

.

