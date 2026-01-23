Kenya, Thailand partner to advance open learning, grassroots skills development

Ministry of Education’s Head of Teacher Education Directorate Yusuf Karayu, Green Africa Foundation Executive Director John Kioli and Chief Steward Kalua Green after signing an MoU with Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University in Nairobi, on January 22, 2026. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

The Green Africa Foundation and Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University (STOU) have signed an agreement to promote open learning, applied research and knowledge sharing between Kenya and Thailand.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a virtual ceremony that was attended by representatives from Kenya’s Ministry of Education, the Green Africa Foundation, Green Africa Group, STOU University and the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi.

Yusuf Karayu, a director at the Ministry of Education who represented the Principal Secretary Professor Julius Bitok, said the agreement is going to benefit Kenyans, as from the primary education level so as to strengthen education systems, skills development and lifelong learning pathways.

STOU University was represented by Dr Taweewat Watthanakuljaroen, President of Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, and Dr Worravit Nakpan, director of the Department of International Affairs.

“A primary focus of the partnership is specialised training at the grassroots level, where practical, applied knowledge is most vital,” Karayu said. “This will help children, youth, farmers, artisans, community leaders and local businesses develop skills that directly address real-world economic, environmental and social challenges.”

The collaboration will be implemented through the Green Institute of Pragmatic Knowledge (GIPK), a digital-first learning and research platform that converts tested real-world experience into structured, quality-verified learning.

GIPK aims to deliver context-aware, practice-focused training that can scale responsibly while remaining accessible to citizens unable to pursue traditional campus-based education.

Chief Steward Dr Kalua Green and the Foundation’s leadership highlighted three key insights related to policy, planning, and national development.

“Africa’s challenge today is not a lack of leadership, but a gap in responsibility. Sustainable development begins when nations take responsibility for the people, institutions and opportunities they already have,” he said.

Kalua added that education must reach people where they are, rather than waiting for them to seek it out. Open learning, he notes, allows citizens to continue working, reduces unnecessary financial strain on families and builds a workforce whose skills are aligned with economic needs.

Kalua also acknowledged Thailand’s development journey, citing the country’s intentional and disciplined investment in human capital. He noted that by studying proven models and adapting them wisely, Kenya can accelerate progress while avoiding costly mistakes.

The foundation also highlighted Green Africa Villages, its integrated community platform that serves as a living laboratory for climate resilience, nature-based enterprises, good health, peacebuilding, and inclusive livelihoods.

The Green Africa Foundation observed that the partnership creates a structured pathway for Kenya to adopt open-learning systems that supported Thailand’s long-term development, while tailoring delivery to local realities.

Thailand’s economy, now several times larger than Kenya’s, demonstrates the impact of sustained and inclusive human capital growth driven by accessible and credible education aligned with production.