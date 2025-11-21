Chuka University banks on research to fund education

Some of the 4,380 students who graduated at Chuka University. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi County is banking on research to supplement the national government's funds.

Speaking during the 14th graduation ceremony on Friday, November 21, where 4,380 graduated, Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Mutembei said the university was also committed to partnering with the national government in implementing the new university funding model.

"We have also supplemented the same by security-significant funding from research, exceeding Sh380 million, this year," said Prof Mutembei.

Just like during the tenure of his predecessor, Prof Erastus Njoka, who was also at the ceremony, when the varsity won millions worth of research grants, Mutembei said the institution's faculty had done well in winning grants from different organisations.

"Our academic staff have excelled in securing grants from prestigious organizations," said the VC.

Mutembei emphasized the crucial role the universities can play in enhancing quality education through research and collaborations with local and international institutions.

"Today, Chuka University is emerging as a giant in research and innovation. We have attracted significant grants and won prestigious awards in national, regional, and global competitions," he stated.

The VC said the institution's partnerships with industry players had provided the students with industry-ready training and career pathways.

"The Centre for Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence ensures our graduates are at the forefront of the digital revolution," he added.

Mutembei said the varsity, which runs a huge farm at Kairini for educational and community empowerment, had proved beneficial.

"Our commitment to community outreach and environmental stewardship is unwavering. We have organised farmers ' trainings, medical camps, and tree planting initiatives, positioning Chuka University as a centre of excellence."

He credited the university council, which he said had worked to steer the varsity in the right direction.

"As your VC, I am proud to say that we have fostered a culture of participatory governance where all stakeholders have a voice. We thank the government for giving us a council that has continued to support our governance strategy," Mutembei said.