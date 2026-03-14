Tuju asks DCI to arrest those behind business property raid

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Former CS Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises where police evicted him on Friday morning over alleged bank debt. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has asked the Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to arrest those who hired the goons to invade his property.

Tuju said he knows who hired the goons and asked DCI to reach out to him for more information.

“The goons are poor children without jobs and are desperate for any Sh500 so that they can get something to eat. They're just looking for food, and any of you who has been hungry for more than a day know just how desperate you become. It is instinctive that you'll do anything to get something to eat so that you can survive,” said Tuju.

He spoke on Friday after presenting a protest letter to the Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Koome at the court’s premises.

He said the situation of youth is dire, and in case DCI has indeed arrested some of the goons, he pleaded to them to spare them.

He added: “As a former senior government official, I understand the pressure and difficult working circumstances and the fear under which most civil servants have to work. If any goons have to be charged for the optics, for fairness, you should also arrest the owners of the goons who hired them and gave instructions for them to storm my premises.”

Former CS Raphael Tuju outside his Dari Business Park premises where police evicted him on Friday morning over alleged bank debt. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

On Wednesday, 100 hired goons wearing masks and some hooded individuals arrived on motorcycles at his Dari Business Park in Karen, stormed the property and attempted to evict him.

The former Rarieda MP and former Jubilee Party Secretary General is embroiled in a court case with East Africa Development Bank(EADB) after his Dari Ltd agreed with the regional lender to give him a Sh943.9 million loan.

They have been in a long case battle and on Tuesday, Justice Wayua Mong’are ruled against him in a case where the bank is seeking to auction his Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, Tamarind Karen and Dari Business Park.

He has since gone to court to appeal the ruling and the case will be heard on March 17, 2026