×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Hope at last for Mukuru boy as his peers plead for help

By Omelo Juliet | Jan. 20, 2026

John Mwangi who got admission to Alliance Boys, works in Kware dumpsite in Nairobi after his parents failed to raise schools.  [Collins Oduor, Standard]

A day after The Standard highlighted the plight of John Mwangi, a bright student from Mukuru who was forced to scavenge at the Kware dumpsite after failing to raise school fees, his story has sparked an outpouring of support.

Mwangi scored 64 points in his KJSEA exam and earned admission to Alliance Boys High School.

His story prompted reactions from public figures, civil society organisations and ordinary Kenyans.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Comedian Eric Omondi called on Kenyans to rally behind the student.

“This is not just John’s story, it is Kenya’s story. A child who qualifies to join Alliance should not end up at a dumpsite. As team sisi kwa sisi we are going to raise enough money to take him to school and also open a business for his father,” said Omondi through his social media platforms after paying John a visit at the dumpsite.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi described Mwangi as a symbol of untapped national potential.

“I felt the urgent need to step in and give hope to the young boy with a bright future,” Ngunyi said.

Ngunyi said he will offer Mwangi sponsorship throughout his senior school and mentor him during holidays.

Several non-governmental organisations focusing on education and child welfare have expressed interest in sponsoring Mwangi’s education.

While Mwangi is lucky to get sponsorship, the future remains uncertain for thousands of his peers.

Amason Tsofa from Kilifi County, who attained 54 marks and was called to join Kinango Boys School in Kwale county, is still pleading for well wishers to help him report to school.

“I did my junior school at Bundacho Primary and scored 54 points in the KJESEA, I ask good Samaritans to help me continue with education,” he said.

Tsofa said his father is unemployed and unable to raise the school fees.

“All I seek is the assistance to realise the dream that will help me lift my family,” he said.

His father said he had lost hope of his son joining senior school.

Genevy Anyango also risks missing out on grade 10 admissions due to lack of finances. Anyango was abandoned by her mother at a tender age an has been relying on a guardian who has helped her through her primary education. She scored 55 points in the KJESEA exams.

“I was called to join Moi Girls Nyabohanse but I cannot raise the fees. My mother left me when I was in Grade Six and since then I have been depending on my former head teacher,” she said.

For Mwangi, whose dream is to become a doctor, the attention has brought hope, but also anxiety as he waits for clarity on his next step.

What is certain, however, is that  his story has transformed a quiet struggle in Mukuru into a reminder of the gaps that exist between academic achievement and opportunity. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Grade 10 Admission Alliance Boys High School School Fees KJSEA
.

Latest Stories

ODM is suffering from serious leadership and ideological paucity
ODM is suffering from serious leadership and ideological paucity
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
3 hrs ago
Nobel's noble intentions have been watered down over time
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
3 hrs ago
Russia is luring Africans to their death in Ukraine with false promises
Opinion
By Yurii Tokar
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Benson Gethi Wangui: Man behind the latest NYS Sh6.2b scandal
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Benson Gethi Wangui: Man behind the latest NYS Sh6.2b scandal
Financial struggles block thousands of top learners from Grade 10 admission
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
Financial struggles block thousands of top learners from Grade 10 admission
Safaricom shareholding change won't alter governance - Ndegwa
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Safaricom shareholding change won't alter governance - Ndegwa
Ideals, not patronage: What Raila would say to ODM if he rose today
By Wafula Buke 3 hrs ago
Ideals, not patronage: What Raila would say to ODM if he rose today
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved