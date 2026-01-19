Alliance-bound student trapped in dumpsite

John Mwangi who got admission to Alliance Boys, works in Kware dumpsite in Nairobi after his parents failed to raise schools. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

By midday, the Kware dumpsite in Mukuru slums is already heavy with heat. Smoke curls up from smouldering waste, the sun glints off broken glass, and the air is thick with the smell of rot and burning plastic.

Men and boys move quickly across the garbage heaps, racing to collect whatever can be sold before the day slips away. Among them is John Mwangi, a schoolboy by achievement, a labourer by circumstance

“My name is John Mwangi. I am from Mukuru. I am a Grade 10 student who is unable to join senior school due to lack of finances,” he said, wiping sweat from his forehead.

John scored 64 points in his KJSEA examinations at Zau School, a strong performance that earned him admission to Alliance Boys High School, one of Kenya’s most competitive national schools.

“At first, I thought it was a lie. But when my father showed me the confirmation message, I knew it was true,” John said. That moment of joy quickly gave way to uncertainty.

According to his estimates, the cost of reporting to Alliance — including school fees, uniform, bedding, and other basic requirements — came to nearly Sh200,000. For a family living in Mukuru, the figure was overwhelming.

“I was supposed to have reported on Friday, but my parents could not raise enough money to admit me,” he said, tears brimming in his eyes.

Due to lack of funds, he resorted to working at the dumpsite to help raise money for his fees.

“I have to make an effort. Here I collect glass bottles and any other thing I can sell to earn something small that either helps feed my family or goes into my fee contributions,” he explained.

By midday, he has already worked for hours, sorting through waste and collecting discarded sugar and recyclable materials. For every kilogramme he gathers, he earns three shillings. “On a good day, I can make about Sh150,” he explains.

The work is dangerous, exposing him to sharp objects, toxic smoke, and disease. Still, he endures, saving every coin he can.

“Since October, I have saved just over Sh1,000. I am saving because I want to go back to school,” he said.

Despite his circumstances, John speaks clearly about his dreams. “I want to be a doctor,” he said without hesitation.

Growing up in Mukuru, he has seen illness and suffering become part of everyday life. Education, he believes, is the only way to change that.

“I am asking people who hear my voice to help me go to school. I want to change my life and that of my family, and I can only do that by going through school and making my dream of becoming a doctor come true. May God give me strength,” he said quietly.

Standing beside him is his father, Nicholas Mwalili, holding John’s admission letter. His voice is calm but heavy with emotion.

“John did very well in school. He earned his place at Alliance. But I cannot afford to take him there,” he said.

Nicholas, a casual worker, explained that he has tried to raise money and seek help but has not succeeded.

“As a father, it pains me. You want to see your child move forward, but your hands are tied,” he said. He looks at his son, then back at the letter. “I am praying that a door opens for my son; that is all I can do now,” he added.

The admission letter, carefully kept, has become both a symbol of pride and a reminder of what remains out of reach.

For now, John’s life remains suspended between promise and hardship, shaped by resilience, a father’s quiet hope, and a dream that refuses to die.

“I don’t know if I will make it. But I will try my best to get to the top of the mountain,” he said, his voice steady despite everything.