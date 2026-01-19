Keep politics out of education, varsity don warns leaders

Sajironi Girls Secondary School, Kajiado county students on January 19,2026. [Peterson Mwangi, Standard]

Mount Kenya University (MKU) Pro-Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho has urged political leaders to refrain from politicising the education sector.

Dr Gaitho warned that constant political interference threatens the future of learners and undermines national cohesion.

Dr Gaitho, who is also the chair of the MKU University Council and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) education board, said education flourishes best in a calm and stable environment, free from political noise and contestation.

“Education thrives in a cool and quiet environment, not in a noisy atmosphere. Unfortunately, politicians are now interfering too much,” Dr Gaitho said during a public forum in Nairobi on emerging developments and challenges facing Kenya’s education sector.

Drawing from personal experience, the educationist recalled how earlier generations studied across different regions without ethnic or political considerations.

“Many people of my generation studied in different parts of the country, especially during A-Level days. Some from Mt Kenya went to schools at the Coast, Rift Valley or Western Kenya,” he said, adding that such exposure helped build national unity.

He cautioned that education has multiple stakeholders who must be respected.

“The education sector has no vacuum. It has its owners: teachers, education officials, pupils, students, parents, private sector investors and government officials. Politicians should speak less and allow professionals to do their work,” he noted.

Dr Gaitho’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing political debate over the placement of Grade 10 learners under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system. In the recently days, political leaders, parents and stakeholders have sparked controversy after describing the senior school placement process as discriminatory and unfair, particularly to high-performing learners from the Mt Kenya region.

They argued that some children have been placed in day schools hundreds of kilometres from their homes.

Leaders said the exercise had exposed deep inequalities in the education sector, despite heavy investments through devolution and the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF). Mount Kenya University (MKU) Pro-Chancellor Dr Vincent Gaitho. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Dr Gaitho emphasised that education should remain a national unifier. “MKU has campuses all over the country. Education is an equaliser and a unifier. Children should be allowed to learn anywhere,” he said.

However, he urged counties to invest more in local schools by improving infrastructure and learning facilities to attract learners.

He also highlighted the challenge of affordability, noting that many learners are yet to join senior school due to poverty.

“Most parents cannot afford uniforms and other requirements, let alone fees. The government has been too slow in releasing capitation funds, and the little money schools receive goes into paying old debts. The State is unable to fund education fully,” he said.

On curriculum reforms, the varsity don defended the Competency-Based Education system, describing it as a progressive shift from the 8-4-4 system.

“CBE focuses on practical skills, values and real-world application. It is creating pathways in sciences and technology, arts and sports to prepare learners for the 21st century,” he said.

He also called for stronger collaboration between industry and academia to create jobs and prepare learners for the global workforce. Dr Gaitho also urged dialogue between the government and local publishers over pending textbook bills.

“Funding is key. Corruption must be dealt with ruthlessly. Let us enhance dialogue, avoid chest-thumping, and invest seriously in this crucial education sector,” he said.