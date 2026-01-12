Concern over Lodwar Boys poor performance in 2025 KCSE

Courtesy Meta

As schools across the country continue celebrate their sterling performances in the 2025 KCSE results, concern has been raised over the poor results posted by Lodwar Boys, a national school in Turkana County.

Dr Robert Abok, the school's Old Boys Association chairman, regretted that more than 70 candidates at the institution reportedly attained a mean grade of D.

The results have sparked outrage among the association members, who have called for the removal of the school’s principal, Patrick Lokwayen, over what they term as consistently poor performance in the last 7 years consecutively.

"74 candidates have been sentenced to academic death, who have school scores of Ds and below, the school now records more academic fails than passes in vatting the normal progression to the university," said LOBA chairman

Speaking on behalf of the association, Abok said the results were filthy for a national school and reflected a worrying decline in academic standards.

Gabriel Lopodo, the association vice chairman, dismissed claims by the school administration that insecurity in Turkana contributed to the poor performance, arguing that the school is located far from insecurity-prone border areas.

He said the explanation was not convincing and called on the principal to step aside to allow for new leadership.

"I think that is an excuse that even the birds in the bush cannot take. How does a senior principal 400 to 300 kilometres away from the border give such an excuse for dismal performance?" asked Lopodo

Another association member, Jeremiah Apalia, supported the call, stating that leadership change was necessary to restore academic excellence at the institution.

The association said it plans to engage key stakeholders, including the school sponsor, the Diocese of Lodwar, in a bid to address the declining performance and agree on corrective measures.

The standard tried to reach the principal at school and through the cellphone number over the allegations, but it bore no fruit.