Coast public schools registered improved mean scores in KCSE

Several public secondary schools in the Coast region registered an improvement in their mean scores in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results released on Friday.

Kwale Boys High School in Kwale County showed a major improvement in its mean score in three years after attaining 9.3.

The school had five As, 38 A minus, 86 B plus, and 131 B minus, according to Chief Principal Mike Mutua.

He said the school had a university transition of 97.57 per cent. It had 413 candidates. In 2024, the school managed a mean score of 7.585.

In Mombasa County, Shimo La Tewa High School’s mean score of 8.23 reflects a strong overall performance, indicating that the majority of students performed well.

With a total of 413 students, Shimo La Tewa saw a notable number of top performers, including 10 students who achieved A grades and 23 students who scored A minus.

“This was due to collective effort”, said the school’s principal, Mathew Mutiso.

Bahari Girls High School Chief Principal Sylvano Hamaro said the institution got a mean score of 7.51 in 2025 compared to 7.48 in 2024.

The school had five As, 14 A minus, 29 B plus, and 49 B plain.

Ribe Boys High School in Kilifi County, with 319 candidates registered a mean score of 7.11 95. It had four As, seven A minus, 21 B plus, and 38 B plain.

According to Chief Principal Julius Changawa, the school managed a university transition of 62.89 percent. This year’s mean score compares to 6.94 obtained last year.

In Taita Taveta County, Kenyatta Boys High School and Bura Girls in Mwatate sub-County recorded remarkable performance.

Kenyatta High School improved on its mean grade of 8.5 but dropped in the number of As.

In the 2025 results, the school posted seven As, while in 2024, it had 10 As with a mean grade of 8.04.

Bura Girls recorded one A, while in 2024 results had none. The Catholic-sponsored school has, however, dropped in its mean score.

The school obtained a mean score of 7.525 from a mean score of 7.581 in 2023.

The results come as St Mary’s Boys Lushangonyi results improved while Dr Aggrey High School results continued to decline, as it has only one A minus without a straight A. St Mary’s is one of the Extra-County Schools.

St Mary’s Boys and Murray Girls without an A have improved mean scores.

St Mary has a mean score of 6.867 compared to 6. 351 in 2024. Murray Girls recorded 6.712 compared to 6,685 the previous year.

Kenyatta High School Principal Dominic Maingi said the school performed better in last year’s examination.

He said out of 359 students who sat for the examination, 321 have attained direct university admission, representing 90 per cent transition from high school to university.

Kenyatta High has an overall mean grade of B plain, Bura B minus, St Mary’s, Murray Girls, and Dr Aggrey C plus.

“We will keep on improving day by day due to hard work and high standards of discipline among students,” said Eunice Wambua, the Bura Girls principal

Dr Aggrey continued to drop as it ranked at position five, while Mwasere Girls took the sixth position.

According to the performance, Kenyatta emerged the best in the county with a mean score of 8.518 (B), Bura emerged second with 7.525 (B-), St Mary’s 6.867 (C plus). Murray Girls 6.712 (C plus), Dr Aggrey 6.572 (C plus), Mwasere Girls 6.0517, while Mwangeka Girls 5.1601, respectively.

Meanwhile, celebrations rocked Kenyatta, Bura, St Mary’s, and Murray after recording a sterling performance in last year’s KCSE.

Reports by Renson Mnyamwezi, Marion Kithi, and Patrick Beja