Kilifi learners benefit from Sh.8.5 million NGAAF scholarship

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Jan. 6, 2026

Kilifi Woman Representative Getrude Mbeyu addresses residents during Madaraka Day celebrations at Karisa Maitha grounds. [File, Standard]

At least 900 learners in Kilifi County have benefited from Sh.8.5 million National Government Affirmative Action (NGAAF) scholarship as schools reopen.

Speaking during the issuance of the cheques at the Karisa Maitha grounds in Kilifi town, Women Representative Getrude Mbeyu said that 160 learners will get full scholarships worth Sh4,050,000 while 700 others will get Sh4.5 million.

“Today I distributed NGAAF grant cheques to students in high schools, secondary schools, colleges, universities and polytechnics under my full scholarship program, the ‘Mama Elimu Kwanza’ and this exercise aims at easing the financial on families and ensure that learners are in school,” she said.

Mbeyu emphasized that education was the only powerful tool for the empowerment of society and vowed to ensure that many learners complete their studies.

“Education is a powerful tool for empowerment and through these scholarships and bursaries, we continue to invest in the future of our children and this support targets bright and deserving students hence allowing them to pursue their academic goals without disruption,” she said.

“I remain committed to strengthening access to education and creating equal opportunities for all learners in Kilifi County. Together, we will continue to nurture talent, promote excellence and build a knowledgeable and empowered generation,” she added. 

