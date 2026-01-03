×
Over 300 needy students benefit from Sh4 million bursary

By Anne Atieno | Jan. 3, 2026

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama issues bursary cheques to parents at the Nakuru Town West NGCDF offices in Nakuru City on January 1, 2024. [File, Standard]

More than 300 secondary school students from vulnerable families in Suna East Sub-County, Migori County, have received Sh4 million bursary.

The bursaries from Job Tambo Foundation, a development initiative founded by Job Tambo, will see students whose parents have been struggling to make ends meet further their education without worrying about school fees.

During the disbursement of the cheques to the beneficiaries at Kwa Primary School, Oginga Alaro, a representative from the Foundation, said that the scholarship was part of the corporate social responsibility of Job Tambo Foundation.

“His dream is to see that the school-going children find a way of getting an education. He does not want any child to get stuck for lack of school fees. There are those among them who have full scholarship and are going to join form four,” Mr Alaro said.

Alaro said that the foundation had a keen interest in education, as it believed that education was the key to success.

“This Foundation is keen to uplift the vulnerable and make them equal to those from well-off backgrounds by making these students enjoy the same education,” he said.

Alaro explained that education, being a vast field, required multi-sectoral approaches and not being left to the parents alone.

Parents received hailed the initiative saying, that it has lifted a heavy burden off their shoulders.

Mercy Achieng, a widow, said she could not raise the fees to take her son to secondary school.

She revealed that attempts to get scholarships for her son hit a snag and she was lucky that her son was a beneficiary of the Job Tambo Foundation’s bursaries.

“Because of this initiative, my son is able to go to school and get an education. It has been a relief to us parents,” Ms Achieng’ said.

Joshua Akede, a resident of Kakrao, expressed joy after his son, a Form Four student at Rapogi Boys High School, was awarded a bursary.

.

