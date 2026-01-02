Government releases Sh44b in capitation ahead of school reopening

Moi Forces Academy, Nairobi Grade 9 students during the launch of Grade 9 classrooms on January 30, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has released Sh44.25 billion in capitation funds for Term One of the 2026 academic year, aimed at providing a financial boost to public basic education institutions ahead of schools reopening on Monday, January 5.

In a statement dated Friday, the Ministry of Education announced that the funds will support learning activities across all levels of basic education, easing pressure on schools, parents, and learners at the start of the academic year.

The disbursement comes as the country prepares for the full rollout of senior school under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

According to the ministry, Sh3.7 billion has been allocated to Free Primary Education, Sh14.46 billion to Free Day Junior Secondary School Education, and Sh26.08 billion to Free Day Secondary Education, bringing the total to Sh44.25 billion.

“The release of capitation funds will facilitate the seamless conduct of school activities in the new term, starting on 5th January, 2026, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective Senior Schools starting January 12, 2026,” said Education CS Julius Ogamba.

“This is part of the Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that no learner is left behind.”

The funds will cover operational costs, including learning materials, utilities, co-curricular activities, and essential support services.

The ministry said the early disbursement is intended to prevent disruptions that in the past have been linked to delayed capitation.

The new term carries added significance as Grade 10 learners are set to report to senior schools from January 12, marking a key milestone in the CBC transition.

To address concerns over senior school financing, the ministry issued a circular earlier in the week, clarifying that fees payable by learners in senior schools will remain unchanged.

“The government will continue to provide capitation at the rate of Sh22,244 per learner per year,” said Ogamba, seeking to reassure parents and guardians amid fears of rising school costs.

He warned school administrators against misusing the funds, directing heads of institutions to ensure prudent and accountable use of public resources and to adhere strictly to government policy on fees.

“School heads and principals must not impose extra levies or fees. The ministry will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation or illegal charges.”