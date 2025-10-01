×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Schools yet to get capitation weeks to closing

By Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 1, 2025

Kepsha National Chairperson Fuad Ali addresses the Press on the delayed release of school capitation funds by the national government in Nairobi, on October 1, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Just three weeks to the end of the third term, it is now emerging that primary and junior secondary schools are yet to receive government funding. 

School heads are now pleading with the Ministry of Education to release at least half of the capitation.

The Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) says the institutions are reeling from a lack of funds that has stalled operations.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Currently, all school heads are operating in debt. It is a very serious situation and needs to be addressed urgently,” said Kepsha chairperson Fuad Ali.

The ministry had earlier explained that the delay was to allow for a clean-up of the enrollment data, a move it said would help save significant amounts of money. 

“The verification exercise is the reason behind the delayed disbursement of capitation to schools,” said Education Principal Secretary Julius Ogamba. “Once we ascertain the numbers, the first schools to be verified will immediately get their funds.”

However, the verification exercise, initially scheduled to take two weeks, has now extended to six weeks. The delay has now raised fears that some schools could close before the funding is released.

Schools are set to close from October 21, 2025 for the December holiday and allow the administration of national examinations.

The audit, triggered by an earlier report from the Auditor General, seeks to establish the accurate number of schools and learners before capitation is disbursed.

On Wednesday, Ali also indicated that the government is yet to release funds even for schools that have already been audited and cleared. 

Speaking at the Nairobi Primary School during a tree-planting ceremony ahead of the World Teachers Day on Sunday, Fuad said the number of primary schools stands at 29,000, but only 8,000 had been audited by Friday. On the other hand, there are 15,000 junior secondary schools, of which 11,000 had been cleared by the same date.

School heads who spoke to The Standard separately warned that the funding delay is threatening preparations for the inaugural national assessment in junior secondary schools.

They also revealed that teachers employed under the boards of management have resorted to a go-slow in many institutions.

“These teachers have not been paid in August and September, and they now don’t want any more explanations. In my school, they have said they will not report until they are paid — and I totally understand why that could be the case,” said a school head who sought anonymity. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Capitation Funds Kepsha Chairperson Fuad Ali Ministry of Education Junior Secondary Schools (JSS)
.

Latest Stories

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved