Schools yet to get capitation weeks to closing

Kepsha National Chairperson Fuad Ali addresses the Press on the delayed release of school capitation funds by the national government in Nairobi, on October 1, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Just three weeks to the end of the third term, it is now emerging that primary and junior secondary schools are yet to receive government funding.

School heads are now pleading with the Ministry of Education to release at least half of the capitation.

The Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) says the institutions are reeling from a lack of funds that has stalled operations.

“Currently, all school heads are operating in debt. It is a very serious situation and needs to be addressed urgently,” said Kepsha chairperson Fuad Ali.

The ministry had earlier explained that the delay was to allow for a clean-up of the enrollment data, a move it said would help save significant amounts of money.

“The verification exercise is the reason behind the delayed disbursement of capitation to schools,” said Education Principal Secretary Julius Ogamba. “Once we ascertain the numbers, the first schools to be verified will immediately get their funds.”

However, the verification exercise, initially scheduled to take two weeks, has now extended to six weeks. The delay has now raised fears that some schools could close before the funding is released.

Schools are set to close from October 21, 2025 for the December holiday and allow the administration of national examinations.

The audit, triggered by an earlier report from the Auditor General, seeks to establish the accurate number of schools and learners before capitation is disbursed.

On Wednesday, Ali also indicated that the government is yet to release funds even for schools that have already been audited and cleared.

Speaking at the Nairobi Primary School during a tree-planting ceremony ahead of the World Teachers Day on Sunday, Fuad said the number of primary schools stands at 29,000, but only 8,000 had been audited by Friday. On the other hand, there are 15,000 junior secondary schools, of which 11,000 had been cleared by the same date.

School heads who spoke to The Standard separately warned that the funding delay is threatening preparations for the inaugural national assessment in junior secondary schools.

They also revealed that teachers employed under the boards of management have resorted to a go-slow in many institutions.

“These teachers have not been paid in August and September, and they now don’t want any more explanations. In my school, they have said they will not report until they are paid — and I totally understand why that could be the case,” said a school head who sought anonymity.