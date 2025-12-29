The girl who rose to the top of KJSEA in Brilliant School's Joy Gatwiri

Joy Gatwiri, a student at Brilliant School Ltd in Kikuyu.[John Muia,Standard]

Joy Gatwiri, a student at Brilliant School Ltd in Kikuyu, has shared her inspiring academic journey after emerging the top candidate at her school in the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

Hailing from Gikambura in Kiambu County, Joy posted impressive results, scoring EE1 in most subjects. Pre-technical studies was the only subject that proved challenging, where she attained an EE2 grade.

“I joined Brilliant School in Grade Four, and from the start I was given a strong academic foundation that has been instrumental in my success,” she said.

The 15-year-old recalled facing eye problems in Grade Six due to chalk dust, a challenge that was resolved after the school adopted whiteboards.

“I used to struggle with my eyes, but once the school introduced whiteboards, the problem completely disappeared and has never recurred,” she said.

Joy, who also served as the school president, said balancing academics with extracurricular activities was demanding but achievable with proper time management.

“Juggling leadership, academics and extracurricular activities was not easy, but I learnt how to manage my time and always prioritised my studies,” she said.

She added that personal discipline played a major role in her success.

“I often studied late at night to catch up on anything I might have missed during the day. I am also passionate about music and sports, especially netball and drama,” she said.

Unlike many learners in public schools who struggle with limited resources, Joy said she was fortunate to study in an environment equipped with modern learning facilities.

“We had all the facilities we needed, including a modern laboratory for practical science. We also had enough textbooks and revision materials, which greatly contributed to my performance,” she said.

At home, Joy said balancing her study timetable with household chores was one of her biggest challenges.

“My parents were initially worried about my late-night studies, fearing I would be too tired in class. Over time, I earned their trust and convinced them that the extra effort was necessary,” she said.

Mathematics, a subject that recorded low performance nationally, required extra effort. As exams approached, her parents arranged for a private tutor to support her learning.

“In the second term, my mathematics scores were below my expectations. I adjusted my approach by seeking help from my teachers and my parents, which made a big difference,” she said.

Joy also expressed support for the current grading system, saying it helps learners identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“The system allows learners to focus on their preferred career paths and understand where they need to improve. However, some parents still struggle to fully understand it,” she said.

She advised candidates preparing for next year’s KJSEA to begin revision early.

“Starting early helps avoid last-minute cramming, which often causes unnecessary stress and panic,” she said.