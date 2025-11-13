Kenya pioneers coding lessons without computers

Instead of writing code on a keyboard, learners follow step-by-step reasoning tasks that mirror the structure of code. [iStockphoto]

Kenya has scored a historic milestone in digital education — becoming the first country in Africa where students can learn coding even without computers.

Oxford University Press (OUP) East Africa has launched Smart Coders: Discovering the World of Coding, a new learning series that introduces programming concepts through books rather than screens.

The innovation, in partnership with local education-technology company Kodris Africa, offers a simple but radical solution to one of Africa’s biggest education challenges: how to prepare learners for a digital future when many schools still lack reliable electricity, devices or internet access.

The series was launched on Wednesday before thousands of head teachers at the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association Conference in Mombasa.

Through colourful pages, engaging stories and everyday Kenyan scenarios, Smart Coders teaches the logic behind computer programming — including sequencing, sorting, decision-making and problem-solving.

Instead of writing code on a keyboard, learners follow step-by-step reasoning tasks that mirror the structure of code.

In schools that have access to digital infrastructure, the same lessons translate seamlessly to the Kodris Africa online coding platform, approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and recognised by UNESCO for its locally relevant approach to digital learning.

“These resources make coding accessible and engaging for every learner in Kenya, from well-equipped urban classrooms to remote schools in Turkana,” said Daisy Mwangi, Head of Marketing at Oxford University Press East Africa. “Whether your school has full digital access or none at all, Smart Coders ensures no learner is left behind.”

At Junior Secondary School level, the series aligns with the national curriculum for Grades 7–9. It introduces pupils to the logic of programming before moving towards visual block coding and ultimately, text-based languages such as Python.

Kenya’s education system has moved quickly to weave technology into the curriculum, but digital inequality remains stark.

According to the Ministry of Education, more than half of public schools have limited or no access to computers. Smart Coders challenges the status quo — giving every child, regardless of location, a starting point for digital literacy.

The accompanying Teacher’s Guide provides adaptable lesson plans, concept explanations and classroom activities that can be applied with or without devices. For many educators facing their first experience with coding, it’s a lifeline.

“With colourful visuals, hands-on games and simple explanations, Smart Coders turns complex computing ideas into exciting adventures of discovery,” said Mwangi. “It allows teachers to introduce the language of programming through creativity and curiosity rather than hardware.”

For many teachers, the material answers a pressing question: how can all learners enter the digital age at the same pace, even when infrastructure lags behind?

Experts say coding is far more than a technical skill — it fosters critical thinking, creativity and persistence — qualities that 21st-century employers prize across every profession.

Children who learn coding develop an analytical mindset similar to learning a new language: they learn to break problems down, plan steps logically, test solutions and embrace the idea that mistakes are opportunities to improve.

“Coding is today’s language of the global economy,” said Mugumo Munene, Chief Executive Officer of Kodris Africa. “When English entered Kenyan classrooms in 1963, it connected us to the world. Coding is that new language — the bridge linking our children to the digital economy. The infrastructure gap no longer has to mean a learning gap.”

By cultivating logical thinking early, education specialists believe Kenya is positioning its youth for opportunities in emerging fields such as software development, data science, robotics, and artificial intelligence — industries that are forecast to create millions of jobs globally over the next decade.

Already, several private and public schools across Nairobi, Kiambu and Mombasa have begun piloting the textbooks as part of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Teachers report that even pupils with no prior computer exposure quickly grasp key concepts such as sequencing and debugging — skills transferable to mathematics, language and even music.

For Oxford University Press, which has supported East African education for more than seventy years, Smart Coders is part of a broader drive to create inclusive, future-ready learning materials.

Kenya’s hybrid approach — combining printed and digital lessons — is expected to attract attention from educators across Africa. The model could help countries where device shortages or unreliable connectivity have slowed the rollout of computer-science education.

By distilling coding logic into text and pictures, Smart Coders offers a low-barrier entry point to one of the fastest-growing disciplines on the planet. For Kenyan learners, it means the first step into the world of technology can happen anywhere — under a tree, in a classroom, or online.