PHOTOS: KPSEA and KJSEA exams start across the country

By Standard Team | Oct. 27, 2025

 

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogemba officiated at the opening of the Kenya Junior School Education Assessments (KJSEA), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA), and Kenya Pre-Vocational Level Education Assessments (KPLEA) examination papers at the Bureti DCC office. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

The 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) kicked off nationwide today, marking another milestone in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) rollout.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has assured that all preparations have been completed to ensure a transparent and seamless process.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and Principal Secretary Prof Julius Bitok are among the state officials who oversaw the opening of exam papers at different centres.

Some 1.1 million KJSEA candidates are expected to join Grade 10 in 2026.

Below are random photos from across the country.

School heads collect examination papers.

School heads collect examination papers.

School heads collect examination papers.

School heads collect examination papers.

School heads verify registration details before collecting examination papers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba oversaw the opening of the examination papers.

Candidates at Xaverian Comprehensive School in Kisumu were addressed by their Head of Institution George Pollo ahead of their KPSEA and KJSEA examinations.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok hands over examination papers to a school head.

Candidates being screened ahead of the examination

 

 Photos by Juliet Omelo, Anne Atieno, Michael Mute, Benard Orwongo, Clinton Ambujo, Stanley Ongwae, Nikko Tanui, Benjamin Sakwa and Ibrahim Adan Ali

