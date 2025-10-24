×
Over 10,000 learners in Nyando and Keiyo South benefit from school meals during exams

By Benard Orwongo | Oct. 24, 2025
Kapkitony Primary grade 6 and 9 learners in Keiyo South Elgeyo Marakwet receiving mentorship books and food stuffs from Child Welfare Society of Kenya.[Courtesy]

As rehearsals for grades 6 and 9 get underway across the country in preparation for the national examinations to start next week, the state department for children services has moved to cushion learners in select public schools from hunger.

Through the Education Support Programme by the Child Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK), more than 7000 candidates from 130 schools in Keiyo South constituency, in Mogotio, Baringo county will benefit from food donations as they sit their exams.

The area was identified due to its vastness and insecurity, which pose challenges to learners, many of whom come from vulnerable backgrounds.

“We are feeding over 7,000 Grade 6 and 9 candidates in public day schools in Keiyo South to enable them to avoid distractions during their exams. Most of them are in vulnerable situations. This area is vast and characterised by insecurity, posing a challenge to learners who must walk long distances. With the meals, they do not need to go home, hence concentrate which will improve performance”, said CWSK.

Teachers and parents from the area have welcomed the food support in collaboration with the area Member of Parliament, Gideon Kimaiyo, saying it will be a great relief, especially for learners from needy families.

They noted that the program will ensure all candidates, regardless of their background, have access to meals during the exam period.

“ The intervention is timely. This will also help them save time that would otherwise be spent looking for food, allowing them to focus on their studies and revision” said Johnathan Rono, head teacher Gogibor primary.

“ This is such a relief for us parents. Sometimes, affording a meal is not a guarantee and we thank the government for this noble cause. The assurance of a daily meal at school will motivate our children, and without distraction, we look forward to better academic performance,” said William Kisos, a parent.

Additionally, during the food distribution exercise that concludes over the weekend, the candidates received guidance and counselling sessions to help them manage stress and anxiety triggered by exams.

Nyando KCSE candidates

At the same time, the meal plan has also been rolled out in 39 secondary schools in Nyando Constituency, Kisumu County, benefiting 3,296 KCSE candidates.

Some parents expressed concern that learners sometimes miss classes due to hunger and poverty, which threatens to hinder their educational progress.

They lauded the feeding programme, describing it as a lifeline for many students and families in the area.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has registered a total of 3,424,836 candidates to sit this year’s national exams, the largest number in Kenya’s history.

They include 996,078 candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), 1,298,089 candidates for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and 1,130,669 candidates for the inaugural Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

